Zambon Announces New Data Highlighting Lifetime Burden of Illness in U.S. Patients with Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome at ISPOR 2023

MILAN and BOSTON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zambon, a multinational pharmaceutical company focused on innovating cure and care to improve people's health and the quality of patients' lives, today announced the presentation of data from a health economic outcomes study characterizing the lifetime burden of illness for U.S. patients diagnosed with bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS) after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) or lung transplantation at the 2023 Virtual International Society for the Pharmacoeconomic and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) conference being held from May 7-10 in Boston, MA.

"BOS is a severe complication of lung transplantation with no cure that affects as many as 50 percent of recipients within five years post-transplant," said Paola Castellani, CMO and R&D Head at Zambon. "While the clinical impact of BOS is well understood, this assessment highlights the magnitude of the economic burden placed on patients and the healthcare system, underscoring a crucial need for new treatment interventions that can halt or slow the progression of this disease."

The study included adult BOS patients receiving a HSCT (rapid decliners), HSCT (gradual decliners), single lung transplant (SLT) or double lung transplant (DLT). The assessment evaluated the estimated lifetime economic burden of illness of BOS patients from point-of-diagnosis to end-of-life based on a de-novo six-state natural history model, five of which are defined by stages of chronic lung allograft dysfunction and re-treatment by lung transplant. Rates and survival estimates were based on published literature and clinical studies. Health resource utilization, drug utilization and the respective monthly costs were derived from a preliminary analysis of commercial claims data.

The study showed that BOS patients have significant morbidity leading to reduced life expectancy and high direct medical expenses. Results estimated that BOS patients survived an average of 11.8 months with range of 5.4 to 13.1 months, across all the sub-types. The average lifetime cost of BOS patients was $83,500 ranging from $27,900 to $96,900 across all sub-types. This early model demonstrates the scale of unmet medical need in this population and that BOS patients could benefit greatly from an approved therapy that could inhibit disease progression and reduce healthcare resources and costs.

About Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS)

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS), also known as obliterative bronchiolitis (OB), is caused by T-cell mediated inflammation that leads to blockage of bronchioles, the small and medium airways in the lungs, resulting in respiratory failure and death. BOS most commonly affects people who have received lung transplant, although it is also associated with allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (alloHSCT), autoimmune disease and exposure to environmental contaminants. An estimated 30,000 lung transplant and alloHSCT recipients worldwide are affected by BOS.1

About Zambon S.p.A.

Zambon S.p.A. is a global pharmaceutical company established in 1906 in Vicenza, Italy, and built on the values of an Italian family committed to innovating cure and care to improve patients' lives. With innovative quality products commercialized in 87 countries, Zambon has a global presence with 2,400 employees across Europe, America, and Asia, including production facilities in Italy, Switzerland, China, and Brazil. Alongside its three historical therapeutic areas of focus, which are diseases of the respiratory system, urinary tract infections, and pain management, Zambon is also focused on developing treatments for Parkinson's Disease and Cystic Fibrosis. Additionally, Zambon is currently advancing its clinical development programs of potentially first-in-class treatments for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) and bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS). If approved by regulatory authorities, the Company intends to launch the NCFB and BOS treatments globally, including in the U.S., which is the latest market entry for Zambon as an organization. In Europe, Zambon also plans to market and distribute, upon regulatory approval, an innovative oral formulation of riluzole for patients suffering with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). For further information, please visit www.zambon.com.

