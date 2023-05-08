CITY OF SHELTON TEAMSTERS AWARDED CONTRACT, DEMAND MAYOR DELIVER ON NEW WAGES

Workers Call on Mayor Lauretti to Stop Stalling, Pay Up

SHELTON, Conn., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 145 members are demanding Mayor Mark Lauretti follow the law and honor their contract, after a state board awarded the Shelton municipal workers an agreement on March 29. The ruling grants workers better pay and working conditions.

"Mayor Lauretti is breaking the law by refusing to pay Shelton municipal workers their newly awarded wages," said Dennis Novak, Teamsters Local 145 Secretary-Treasurer. "The decision from the Connecticut State Board of Mediation and Arbitration is legally binding. Rather than play games and waste taxpayer dollars, Lauretti needs to pay these essential workers what they are owed."

During the four years that workers have been without a contract, Mayor Lauretti engaged in multiple anti-union actions, including direct bargaining with workers, threatening workers for trying to join the union, and outsourcing union work to nonunion city employees. Lauretti's most recent attempt to bargain directly with workers was a key decision-making factor in the state labor board's ruling for the new contract.

The newly awarded contract covers Teamster members who perform critical services working for the Highway and Bridges Department and includes increased wages, longevity bonuses, work gear stipends, stand-by pay, and additional vacation days.

"Lauretti needs to stop stalling so we can secure strong contracts for the Highway and Bridges Department and the Water Pollution Control facility," Novak said.

The three-year contract covers July 1, 2018 - June 30, 2021, while the contract for July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2024, is still awaiting a decision from the Connecticut State Board of Mediation and Arbitration.

Teamsters Local 145 serves workers in a wide variety of crafts throughout Southwestern Connecticut. For more information, go to teamsters145.org/

