Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for April 2023; MIAX Pearl Equities Sets Monthly Market Share Record

PRINCETON, N.J., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported April 2023 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).
April 2023 Trading Volume Highlights
- Total multi-listed monthly options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 112.9 million contracts, a 9.7% increase year-over-year (YoY) and representing a monthly market share of 16.28%, a 15.6% increase YoY.
- MIAX Options reached a monthly volume of 44.1 million contracts, a 6.6% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.36%, a 12.5% increase YoY.
- MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 46.5 million contracts, a 38.7% increase YoY and representing a monthly market share of 6.71%, a 46.2% increase YoY.
- MIAX Emerald reached monthly volume totaling 22.3 million contracts, a 20.6% decrease YoY and representing a monthly market share of 3.21%, a 16.3% decrease YoY.
- In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reached a monthly volume of 3.0 billion shares, a 19.5% increase YoY and representing a record monthly market share of 1.55%, a 43.1% increase YoY.
- In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reported volume of 240,298 contracts, a 2.0% decrease YoY and a 1.0% decrease from March 2023.
- SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 18,543 contracts, representing a 62.6% decrease YoY and an average daily volume of 976 contracts. SPIKES Futures set an all-time open interest record of 1,209 contracts on April 10, 2023.
Additional MIAX Exchange Group volume information is included in the tables below.
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options
Contracts
Apr-23
Apr-22
% Chg
Mar-23
% Chg
Apr-23
Apr-22
% Chg
Trading Days
19
20
23
81
82
U.S. Equity Options Industry
693,547,556
731,405,971
-5.2 %
963,375,498
-28.0 %
3,324,379,278
3,213,062,792
3.5 %
MIAX Exchange Group
112,917,882
102,971,031
9.7 %
161,313,643
-30.0 %
546,874,416
450,597,769
21.4 %
MIAX Options
44,135,910
41,389,318
6.6 %
63,968,591
-31.0 %
217,937,002
182,662,337
19.3 %
MIAX Pearl
46,521,551
33,550,979
38.7 %
66,151,794
-29.7 %
224,779,833
145,311,082
54.7 %
MIAX Emerald
22,260,421
28,030,734
-20.6 %
31,193,258
-28.6 %
104,157,581
122,624,350
-15.1 %
Multi-Listed Options ADV
Apr-23
Apr-22
% Chg
Mar-23
% Chg
Apr-23
Apr-22
% Chg
U.S. Equity Options Industry
36,502,503
36,570,299
-0.2 %
41,885,891
-12.9 %
41,041,719
39,183,693
4.7 %
MIAX Exchange Group
5,943,046
5,148,552
15.4 %
7,013,637
-15.3 %
6,751,536
5,495,095
22.9 %
MIAX Options
2,322,943
2,069,466
12.2 %
2,781,243
-16.5 %
2,690,580
2,227,589
20.8 %
MIAX Pearl
2,448,503
1,677,549
46.0 %
2,876,165
-14.9 %
2,775,060
1,772,086
56.6 %
MIAX Emerald
1,171,601
1,401,537
-16.4 %
1,356,229
-13.6 %
1,285,896
1,495,419
-14.0 %
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options Market
Share
Apr-23
Apr-22
% Chg
Mar-23
% Chg
Apr-23
Apr-22
% Chg
MIAX Exchange Group
16.28 %
14.08 %
15.6 %
16.74 %
-2.8 %
16.45 %
14.02 %
17.3 %
MIAX Options
6.36 %
5.66 %
12.5 %
6.64 %
-4.2 %
6.56 %
5.68 %
15.3 %
MIAX Pearl
6.71 %
4.59 %
46.2 %
6.87 %
-2.3 %
6.76 %
4.52 %
49.5 %
MIAX Emerald
3.21 %
3.83 %
-16.3 %
3.24 %
-0.9 %
3.13 %
3.82 %
-17.9 %
Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equities Shares (millions)
Apr-23
Apr-22
% Chg
Mar-23
% Chg
Apr-23
Apr-22
% Chg
Trading Days
19
20
23
81
82
U.S. Equities Industry
196,155
234,961
-16.5 %
287,366
-31.7 %
926,764
1,033,542
-10.3 %
MIAX Pearl Volume
3,034
2,539
19.5 %
4,438
-31.6 %
12,458
10,115
23.2 %
MIAX Pearl ADV
160
127
25.8 %
193
-17.2 %
154
123
24.7 %
MIAX Pearl Market Share
1.55 %
1.08 %
43.1 %
1.54 %
0.2 %
1.34 %
0.98 %
37.4 %
Futures & Options Trading Volume for
MGEX, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Futures & Options Contracts
Apr-23
Apr-22
% Chg
Mar-23
% Chg
Apr-23
Apr-22
% Chg
Trading Days
19
20
23
81
82
MGEX Futures Volume
240,298
245,294
-2.0 %
242,712
-1.0 %
901,884
1,176,385
-23.3 %
MGEX ADV
12,647
12,265
3.1 %
10,553
19.8 %
11,134
14,346
-22.4 %
About MIAX
MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX™), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading).
MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all three exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism. MIAX also serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).
MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures and also serves as the exclusive market for SPIKES Futures. MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.
BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.
Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.
MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Miami, FL. MGEX offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL.
To learn more about MIAX visit www.miaxglobal.com.
To learn more about MGEX visit mgex.com.
To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.
To learn more about Dorman Trading visit www.dormantrading.com.
Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.
Media Contact:
Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer
(609) 955-2091
anybo@miaxglobal.com
