Health In Tech Revolutionizes Level-Funded Health Plans in Ohio through Partnership with Ohio PPO Connect

STUART, Fla., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health in Tech, the industry-leading insurtech company that delivers disruptive innovation and reimagines self-funded health plans, proudly announces its accelerated implementation with Ohio PPO Connect, LLC. This strategic partnership aims to provide a groundbreaking, value-based, level-funded health plan option to groups ranging from 5-150 lives across the state.

The fully integrated solution offered by the partnership provides a much-needed option for brokers and employers looking to control costs while still providing quality coverage for their employees. With Ohio PPO Connect, LLC, a statewide PPO network comprising three provider-owned Members (Ohio Health Choice, Quality Care Partners, and The Ohio State University Health Plan), employers/payors will benefit from competitive carrier discounts offered by the network-wide selection of participating hospitals/physicians/ancillaries. And through eDIYBS (Do It Yourself Benefit Systems), Health In Tech's proprietary technology and the industry's fastest underwriting and broker-quoting platform, users can produce a firm proposal in as little as 2 minutes or less.

In an era where employers have multiple worksite locations or employees working remotely from home, the demand for a seamless, cost-effective, and reliable statewide solution has reached an all-time high. Through the strategic partnership between Health In Tech, Stone Mountain Health Plans, and Ohio PPO Connect, LLC, brokers, and consultants will gain access to a complete PPO network option for self-funded employers with employees throughout Ohio.

Distinguished by its value-based, level-funded approach, this partnership introduces a unique offering in the market that surpasses traditional Fully Insured and Level-Funded health plans. Key advantages of this collaboration include:

A fully integrated solution that offers a single point of contact for all individuals involved.

Through eDIYBS (Do It Yourself Benefit Systems), the industry's fastest underwriting and broker-quoting platform, and Health In Tech proprietary technology, users can produce a proposal in as little as 2 minutes or less.

Excellent rating with leading stop-loss carriers and seamless integration and implementation for the customer.

"We are very excited that a new, value-based option for the level-funded healthcare market is available throughout the state of Ohio through this new partnership," said Glenn Hillyer, Chief Growth Officer of Health In Tech, "This innovative approach to healthcare will empower us to provide a fully integrated solution with the best possible coverage and care, without the headaches and frustrations associated with traditional healthcare options."

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech is an industry-leading Insurtech company that delivers disruptive innovation and proprietary technology to reimagine risk, underwriting, and self-funding, making processes better, faster, and more efficient for everyone involved. Learn more at healthintech.com/.

About Ohio PPO Connect, LLC

Ohio PPO Connect, LLC is a statewide PPO network of three provider-owned Members (Ohio Health Choice, Quality Care Partners, and The Ohio State University Health Plan). Ohio PPO Connect offers Third Party Administrators and brokers/consultants a complete PPO network option for self-funded employers with employees throughout Ohio.

For more information, please contact: pr@healthintech.com

