Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute President & Managing Physician Lucio Gordan, MD Featured Speaker at Nationwide Oncology Event

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) President & Managing Physician Lucio Gordan, MD is among the national experts and physician leaders at the ION Exchange 2023 this week in San Diego who will share the latest clinical, operational and business insights to advance the quality of cancer care in community settings.

Dr. Gordan will participate in a keynote session with noted medical oncologist, biologist, Rhodes scholar and Pulitzer Prize winning author Siddhartha Mukherjee, MD. They will discuss breakthrough clinical developments in oncology resulting from ongoing discoveries in the understanding of genomics and the important role community-based providers will continue to play in the delivery of high-quality cancer care.

Dr. Gordan said, "Breakthroughs in the science of genetics are transforming our ability to deliver truly personalized cancer care. Dr. Mukherjee offers a wealth of knowledge when it comes to furthering our understanding of the cancer biology and how future discoveries will continue to evolve the role of genetics leading to transformative innovations in oncology care."

The FCS centralized pathology laboratory is equipped with next-generation sequencing testing capabilities to support physicians throughout the statewide practice's nearly 100 community oncology locations. "This genomic mapping provides a depth of information that delivers enormous benefits to our physicians and our patients," continues Dr. Gordan. "When oncologists know the specific genetic alteration, we are better equipped to identify specific targeted treatments that provide the best options for the most positive outcome."

During the discussion, Dr. Gordan and Dr. Mukherjee will also address disparities in oncology care and how providers, policy makers and new technologies are all contributors to improving patient outcomes.

Exchange 2023 is an event series hosted by ION Oncology Practice Network, a part of AmerisourceBergen and the largest physician service organization and group purchasing organization (GPO) specializing in the support of community oncology nationwide.

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Most new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation. * Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

