Award-Winning Haircare Brand Offers Students a Mental Wellness Boost at Experiential Events on College Campuses

EWING, N.J., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Mental Health Awareness Week kicked off nationwide, America's #1 Dry Shampoo BATISTE™ invited students to spend time positively impacting their mental health during the brand's Refresh & Reflect experiential events. As part of the brand's new cause marketing campaign, the events toured three college campuses across the U.S., inviting students to participate in on-campus group fitness classes and make meaningful connections with friends and peers, in effort to refresh their mood and reflect on their mental wellbeing.

Batiste™ Invites Gen-Z Students to Refresh & Reflect During Mental Health Awareness Week (PRNewswire)

BATISTE'S Refresh & Reflect events launched on May 2nd in Los Angeles at UCLA, co-hosted by the brand's Mental Health Expert Dr. Courtney Tracy (@the.truth.doctor) and fitness instructor and influencer Katie Austin (@katieaustin). After a forty-five minute fitness class led by Austin, the pair engaged attendees in a brief Q&A to discuss the impact that physical movement, meaningful connections, and stress management can have on mental health – especially during the busy end to the school year.

"Taking time to practice uplifting habits and routines that you love can positively change your mindset – from regular exercise and practicing meditation, to connecting with friends and reciting positive affirmations daily," said Dr. Courtney Tracy, LCSW, PsyD. "I'm thrilled to be partnering with BATISTE to kick off the brand's Refresh & Reflect events as they provide students with a gateway to opening up the conversation about mental health and wellbeing among Gen-Z, which has been the foundation of my career and platform."

The brand brought similar experiential events to two additional schools including Texas A&M University on May 2nd in College City, TX with instructor and influencer Katie Pierce (@katiepierce_fit), as well as University of Maryland on May 3rd in College Park, MD with instructor and influencer Katie Johnson (@happyfitkatie).

Before and after the fitness class, students on each college campus were invited to visit Refresh & Reflect stations to refresh their hair with BATISTE, write what they love to do in their free time on the station mirrors, and snap a "reflection selfie" to share on social with friends. While visiting the Refresh & Reflect events, college students received samples of BATISTE Dry Shampoo, alongside branded swag items. Visitors of the events were also invited to scan a QR code via their cell phone and submit their email for a chance to win $500 to ULTA and a year supply of BATISTE.

"Our goal at BATISTE has always been to show up for consumers by providing a refresh when they need it most, including making great hair easy to achieve in minutes – not hours – giving consumers the freedom to spend their time in a meaningful way so they can focus on prioritizing and investing in their own mental health," said Stacey Ramstedt, VP of Marketing for BATISTE. "In fact, through last year's BATISTE Recess Tour, we realized how valuable taking moments to refresh can be for college students in terms of supporting their mental wellbeing and it inspired us to launch this year's cause marketing campaign, including our Refresh & Reflect events. "

In April, BATISTE announced the brand's first-ever cause marketing platform that will support students in taking the time to focus on themselves to support their mental health and well-being. The year-long commitment is taking shape through different initiatives, including a year-long partnership with Active Minds, the nation's leading nonprofit organization providing mental health awareness and education for young adults, as well as partnering with Dr. Courtney Tracy.

For more information about BATISTE's hair care products, please visit batistehair.com and follow the brand's exciting updates on Instagram @batiste_US and on TikTok @Batiste. BATISTE Dry Shampoo can be found at mass retailers and drugstores nationwide.

About the BATISTE™ brand

From its UK heritage in the 1970s to launching in the U.S. in 2015, the BATISTE brand has become a haircare fixture on beauty vanities and in stylist kits around the world. As the #1 Dry Shampoo brand, BATISTE knows that your mindset is everything, and a good mood can start with a great hair day. That's why at the BATISTE brand makes products that provide an instant refresh and simplify your hair routine, freeing you from overthinking (and over washing!), so you can spend more time living your fullest life. The complete line of BATISTE products include over 20 dry shampoos tailored for specific hair colors, hair needs and fragrance preferences.

BATISTE™ is a registered trademark of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

