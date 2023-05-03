Community Milestones Include $4 Million Total Staked and 15 NFTs Reach Top Level

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, VIMworld announces and celebrates one of its most dedicated community members who has achieved a remarkable milestone. This community member has fed over 200 million VEED (almost $450K USD or 245 ETH) into their SmartNFT VIMs. As a platform that rewards and encourages user engagement, VIMworld believes in recognizing the contributions of its community members.

VIMworld Celebrates First User to Stake $400,000 into NFTs (PRNewswire)

In response to this achievement, VIMworld CEO, Lila Xu, shared, "This is an astounding milestone that speaks to the dedication and commitment of our VIMworld extended family. We want to thank you for your trust and unwavering support."

To date, users have staked more than $4,000,000 across SmartNFTs which places VIMworld as the Top Collectibles Decentralized Application (Dapp) by total value over the last 30 days on BNB Smart Chain according to DappRadar .

VIMworld has also recently seen five new VIMs achieve the Ultimate VIM status by reaching the SX-tier, bringing the total to 15. This milestone for an individual VIM requires staking approximately $65,000 USD.

VIMworld is proud to recognize and celebrate the contributions of our community members. The amount of staking is a testament to the platform's focus on utility that rewards user engagement. The goal is to continue supporting and rewarding community members as we build a thriving and exciting platform for all.

VIMworld 101

To get started, users can purchase a new SmartNFT in the Arcade or a pre-owned one from the Marketplace , with a variety of tiers and treasures. With a VIM in hand, users can expand their opportunities to play and earn further by purchasing Boxes in the Store, which contain unique and rare EGGs. Purchase an Incubator and a C-tier or higher VIM to match to start the hatching process which is now available for all users to enjoy.

VIMworld's new upgrades add more ways to have fun and earn rewards, making it one of the most exciting platforms out there! Interested users can visit VIMworld , join the Discord or check out the Vision Video to learn more. VIMworld's upcoming releases, which include games, decentralized finance (DeFi) features and greater multi-chain compatibility are just around the corner.

Access VIMworld now

VIMworld is a revolutionary non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem that creates a space where entrepreneurship and play combine and thrive. At the heart of VIMworld are the VIMs, distinct and unchangeable digital assets that provide an unalterable system of verification. VIMs can incubate Companions from EGGS, which allow users to win instant jackpots, add unique abilities and stack gaming boosts, making VIMworld the ultimate NFT play-to-win-and-earn platform.

To connect to VIMworld and explore all features, download our purpose built crypto and NFT wallet, Nufinetes compatible with Apple and Android devices or desktop of choice. This comprehensive multi-chain wallet can be used across multiple popular blockchains, allowing users to interact with dApps, view NFT collections and store tokens in a secure, slick environment.

For more information contact

Twitter — Website — Discord

To date, users have staked more than $4,000,000 across SmartNFTs which places VIMworld as the Top Collectibles Decentralized Application (Dapp) by total value over the last 30 days on BNB Smart Chain according to DappRadar. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/VIMWorld) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VIMworld