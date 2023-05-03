Gerry Caron Joins the Board of Hirebotics, Adding Decades of Industry Experience to the Company

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hirebotics, a leading provider of cobot technology through its Beacon platform, announced today that Gerry Caron has joined the company's board of directors.

Caron is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of combined experience in the robotics and consumer products industries. He has held executive product leadership roles in several multinational tech organizations, ranging from leading public robotics companies iRobot and Universal Robots to consumer brand leaders Bose, OtterBox, and iZotope, to startups FORT Robotics and Active Control Experts, among others. He currently serves as Principal at Caron Product Management Consulting, where he supports growth stage tech companies, and acts as strategic advisor to PickNik Robotics.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gerry to our board of directors," said Rob Goldiez, CEO of Hirebotics. "His extensive knowledge and experience in the robotics industry and in product management will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our business. We are confident that Gerry will help us further our mission of making robotics accessible to manufacturers of all sizes."

Caron added, "I am excited to join the board of Hirebotics and work with Rob and the team to bring innovative robotics solutions to the manufacturing industry. The company's commitment to making automation accessible and affordable for all manufacturers aligns with my own values, and I look forward to contributing to Hirebotics' continued success."

Hirebotics offers cobot welding solutions that allow manufacturers to automate their welding operations without the need for robot programmers. With Hirebotics, manufacturers can quickly and easily implement robotics technology into their operations, improving efficiency and reducing costs.

About Hirebotics:

Founded in 2015, Hirebotics is a cobot technology developer headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Hirebotics designs and develops tools to improve the productivity, usability, and affordability of collaborative robot systems. Hirebotics entered the welding automation space in 2019 as a key collaborator in the development of an early cobot welding system. In 2020, Hirebotics launched Beacon, a powerful robot software platform with support for applications, remote monitoring, and 24/7 global support functionality. For more information, visit www.hirebotics.com.

