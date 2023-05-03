CJ Grant Announces Rebrand as Part of Business Evolution

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CJ Grant announced it has rebranded. The effort includes an updated logo, refreshed visual identity, an updated website, and new social media accounts.

The rebrand reflects CJ Grant's growing suite of services that include multicultural services, in the following spaces; experiential marketing, i.e., event marketing, product launches, pop-up experiences, etc. — coupled with customer-focused marketing, i.e., acquisition marketing, loyalty programs, compliance-driven services and emerging technologies, i.e., VR, AR, and the Metaverse.

"Over the past year, we've grown far beyond our direct sales roots," said CEO and Managing Partner Mardi Galdamez. "We're excited to unveil updated branding that more accurately reflects the company we've become, which is the go-to agency that Fortune 100 companies rely on to create marketing solutions that inform, educate, excite, and acquire new customers."

"I could not be more excited for this rebrand," said President and Founder Wade Timmerson. "We selected the tagline MORE BETTER – because that's exactly what clients can expect from us. We will do More and we will do it Better. Everything from our service lines to staff to operations to our creative approach speaks to the type of experience we aim to provide."

For more information about CJ Grant and to view the new CJ Grant branding or connect with their team, please visit www.cjgrant.com .

