SWAIA Celebrates 10 Years of Indigenous Fashion

SANTA FE, N.M., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA), is pleased to announce this year's Indigenous Fashion Show lineup:

Quannah Chasinghorse wearing Lauren Good Day on the SWAIA runway. Photo© Tira Howard Photography for SWAIA (PRNewswire)

Jason Baerg, Himikalas Pam Baker, Rebecca Baker-Grenier, Orlando Dugi, Lauren Good Day, Jontay KAHM, Dusty LeGrande of Mobilize, Elias Not Afraid, Qaulluq Clara McConnell and Jamie Okuma, who is the first Indigenous designer to become a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CDFA), April 2023.

The Gala Fashion Show takes place Saturday, August 19, followed by the Indigenous Fashion Show, Sunday, August 20— both at the Santa Fe Convention Center. VIP, regular seating and standing room tickets sell out quickly and will be available for purchase at swaia.org on May 15, 2023.

All participating designers are creating new collections to debut on SWAIA's runway. With modern takes on traditional clothing, SWAIA Fashion will feature dynamically emerging designers, fresh faces to the runway, and our distinguished leaders in Indigenous Couture. Another exciting development is the partnership between SWAIA Fashion and the Ford/Robert Black Modeling Agency.

SWAIA Fashion and Ford/ Robert Black modeling agency, are conducting a MODEL SEARCH at the Cottonwood Mall, Albuquerque, N.M., on June 3, 2023, from 10-1pm. For more information about model auditions, email models@swaia.org

About SWAIA Fashion :

SWAIA Native Fashion /Indigenous Couture makes space for underrepresented histories and current narratives in fashion and design by Native North Americans. Contemporary Native American fashion is a vibrant and diverse field that reflects the ongoing creativity and innovation of Indigenous knowledge expressed through material culture. SWAIA Fashion, with the support of the City of Santa Fe, will produce Santa Fe's first Native Fashion | Indigenous Couture Week in May 2024. https://swaia.org/fashion/

SWAIA/Santa Fe Indian Market (PRNewsfoto/SWAIA/Santa Fe Indian Market) (PRNewswire)

