Sumaria Systems Selected to Deliver Advisory and Assistance Services for Odyssey Team in Support of Space Systems Command Strategic Warning and Space Surveillance Directorate (SSC/SZQ)

PEABODY, Ma., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumaria Systems, LLC, a Full Lifecycle Engineering and Technical Services company, is proud to announce that it has been selected to provide advisory and assistance services (A&AS) as part of the Odyssey Systems Consulting Group, Ltd Team. This team is responsible for supporting ground-based radars, missile warning, space domain awareness, missile defense systems, and shared early warning capabilities.

As a member of the Odyssey Team, Sumaria Systems will provide acquisition management, systems engineering, test/evaluation, logistics management, and other advisory and assistance services to support the critical mission of the Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado.

"Sumaria Systems is looking forward to being part of the team that will deliver support to U.S. Space Force," said Sumaria Systems CEO Dave Dzaran. "We operate with the highest degree of integrity, objectivity, and competency to provide outstanding performance and maintain long-term relationships with our customers, partners, and employees," said Dzaran.

About Sumaria Systems - Sumaria Systems, LLC provides professional, technology, engineering, and management services to the U.S. Government. Headquartered in Peabody, MA with operations across the US, Sumaria brings exceptional past performance and capabilities in support of C5ISR and Ground, Air and Space Systems - enabling innovative solutions and informing decision makers to advance our nation's defense and security.

For more information, please visit: http://www.sumaria.com

