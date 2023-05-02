Nature's Way Introduces Brain Fuel, A Daily Wellness Supplement To Support Cognitive Function In Adults*

New gummy supplement is formulated with COGNIGRAPE® to support memory and concentration*

GREEN BAY, Wis., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nature's Way® , a trusted leader in the vitamins and supplements industry for over half a century, introduces Brain Fuel—a tasty, convenient gummy supplement formulated to support short-term memory, focus, and concentration for adults age 18+.* According to Mintel1 research, Millennials say supporting their overall physical health and immune system are the top two reasons for vitamin and supplement (VMS) use. This is in line with consumers overall; however, Millennials are more likely to prioritize VMS use to support their mental well-being within their health journeys.

Brain Fuel is a tasty, convenient gummy supplement formulated to support short-term memory, focus, and concentration for adults aged 18+ (PRNewswire)

Brain Fuel reflects the 50-year mission of Nature's Way to harness the problem-solving power of nature to nourish human potential. The key ingredient in Brain Fuel, COGNIGRAPE®, is a clinically studied red grape extract that can be used to support cognitive function.* Additionally, per serving (two gummies), Brain Fuel provides 100 percent of the recommended Daily Value2 of vitamins B6 and B12 to help nourish the brain and support brain function.*

"Brain health and mental wellness continues to be a priority for many of us," said Andrew Hartshorn, Chief Marketing Officer at Nature's Way. "So often we are inspired by nature for the best solutions which is why we've introduced Brain Fuel, giving consumers a plant-derived and clinically studied ingredient in a tasty gummy supplement to support cognitive function.*"

Priced at $19.99 per package of 60 grape-flavored gummies, Brain Fuel delivers on value. Brain Fuel—the latest addition to the Nature's Way growing gummy portfolio—is available online at NaturesWay.com , and at Kroger, Meijer, Giant Company, and select natural food stores.

To learn more about Nature's Way, its mission, and Brain Fuel, visit NaturesWay.com.

*THESE STATEMENTS HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD & DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE.

About Nature's Way

Founded in 1969, Nature's Way has been a pioneer in the health industry. Since then, Nature's Way has evolved to encompass more than 1,000 supplements from Fortify® Probiotics and Alive!® Multivitamins to oils and herbal products. Embracing the values of wisdom, integrity, authenticity and inclusivity, Nature's Way is inspired by nature to find and further a way to wellness. Through uncompromising standards, we deliver the highest quality products to our consumers to allow them to be at their best. We're on a continued mission to forward innovations that leverage ancient health practices, connect with nature, and encourage everyone – from every farmer, herbalist, employee and individual – to live their best life. This is how we pave the way to wellness.

About BIONAP Srl

COGNIGRAPE® is a registered trademark of BIONAP S.r.l. Bionap is a dynamic vertically integrated company producing standardized botanical extracts, derived from plants and fruits surrounding Mount Etna, the major volcano in the Mediterranean area. We are in Italy and since 1997 we have followed circular economy processes with the aim to regenerate the earth's natural resources. Bionap is a cutting-edge player in manufacturing ingredients for Health & well-being, Personal Care, and Animal Health markets. Our vision is: to spread the principles of the Mediterranean tradition for people's well-being, thanks to our cutting-edge scientific research applied to natural resources, in full respect of biodiversity.

