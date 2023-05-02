General Lattice Releases Digital Materials Platform Frontier, Searchable Lattice Library

CHICAGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Lattice announces the beta release of its Digital Materials Platform, Frontier. Designed to drive the adoption of Additively Manufactured applications, the platform democratizes the use of lattice structures by treating them as traditional materials with tangible properties.

General Lattice's Digital Materials Platform Frontier has been released. (PRNewswire)

Frontier provides a free-to-search library of validated mechanical property data to support users in the selection of the best lattice, material, and hardware combination. Users can search, analyze, and order physical samples for hands-on evaluation. Eliminating costly guess and check workflows, Frontier finds the needle in the haystack so users don't have to, saving time, money, and resources.

The future of manufacturing is undeniably digital and Digital Materials deliver a quantum leap in product development capabilities. Offering superior performance and dynamic tunability, Digital Materials provide a new dimension to material science and utilize the unique strengths of Additive Manufacturing (AM).

Partnering with industry-leading hardware and material companies, Frontier provides a centralized source for validated Digital Material information. Initial Platform Partners include EOS, BASF Forward AM, and Photocentric with an emphasis on understanding Digital Materials comprised of elastomeric polymers targeted toward foam replacement applications.

"These tools will reduce the effort and costs to replace foam via drop-in lattice solutions, as well as reduce waste generated by physical prototype iterations." – Dave Krzeminski, Ph.D. Senior Additive Minds Consultant at EOS.

As the Frontier platform continues to expand, additional partners will be added, and the breadth of Digital Materials will grow to include metals, ceramics, and composites.

Frontier (BETA) is available at https://frontier.generallattice.com/login and a full version with integration capabilities will become available later this year.

For additional information regarding Frontier (BETA) or to become a Platform Partner, please reach out to info@generallattice.com.

Founded in 2019, General Lattice designs and builds leading digital material solutions, enabling creators around the world to push the boundaries of innovation. Dedicated to simplifying the adoption of additive manufacturing, General Lattice offers both software (GL Frontier) and service-based solutions that enable customers to rapidly scale applications into production. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. To learn more about General Lattice, Inc., visit generallattice.com or contact info@generallattice.com.

