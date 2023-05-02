Emcara Health Partners with Innovaccer to Accelerate Scale in Value-Based Care

Partnership will speed Emcara Health's ability to bring its empathic, holistic, home-based primary care to patients with complex needs

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Innovaccer Inc. announced that Emcara Health , PopHealthCare's national value-based medical group that delivers advanced in-home primary care for seniors and vulnerable populations, has selected Innovaccer's Best in KLAS data platform to accelerate its ability to drive growth and rapidly scale Emcara Health's integrated care solution to more communities nationwide.

"We chose Innovaccer because their technology enhances our ability to scale fast," said Munir Khatri MD, senior vice president of Population Health at Emcara Health. "We have deep experience in data analytics, risk adjustment, charts, and coding that drive how we measurably improve outcomes. But we're growing fast, and need to scale PHM1 capabilities in providers' EHR clinical workflows, so they can better understand populations, appropriately diagnose patients, define and automate TCM2 protocols, and close care gaps—including those influenced by social determinants—to deliver value-based care. Innovaccer's platform will allow us to bring those capabilities and more straight to the point of care. We're committed to giving providers the tools they need to focus on patient care and rediscover the joy in their work."

The Innovaccer data platform will enhance Emcara Health's ability to create unified patient records that provide a 360-degree holistic view of patients by integrating data from myriad EHRs, HIT systems, and third-party community data (such as SDoH).3 Interoperable, EHR-agnostic physician engagement will further providers' efforts to close coding and care gaps at the point of care and make informed decisions that drive better clinical outcomes. Data-driven, customizable TCM protocols will help ensure effective care coordination with automated transitional and chronic care management for at-risk and rising-risk populations.

To advance health equity, ADI4 scores, member-level SVI5 scores, and SDoH insights integrated into clinical workflows will enhance Emcara Health's identification of socioeconomic needs, build cohorts based on social risk, drive community outreach, and develop targeted interventions to close care gaps with community resources. The Innovaccer platform will also help drive omnichannel patient outreach and engagement to improve the patient experience, and ensure patients are educated and empowered to avoid lapses in care.

"We're honored that one of the country's leading value-based medical groups—known for its sophisticated analytics and risk adjustment skills—decided our platform was the right one to accelerate their growth," said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. "Our expertise in unifying patient data, and scaling the advanced data and analytics solutions required to accelerate success with value-based care, make this an ideal partnership. We're thrilled to support their growth by helping them scale community-based care, and delight their health system partners, providers, and patients with engaging technology solutions in new markets nationwide."

About Emcara Health

Emcara Health is at the forefront of delivering comprehensive home-based care solutions. With a passionate team of dedicated healthcare experts, we improve the quality of life for vulnerable populations and others challenged to access care in traditional settings across urban and rural communities. Our integrated suite of care solutions delivered wherever a person lives spans advanced primary care, complex care management and treatment, transition of care, and annual in-home assessments. Our physician-led multidisciplinary care teams deliver industry-leading outcomes across the quadruple aim in health care delivery – patient experience, quality, lower cost of care and joy in work. Part of PopHealthCare (a GuideWell Company), Emcara Health is one of the nation's leading value-based medical groups, focused on the mission of reimagining how healthcare is delivered. For more information, visit emcarahealth.com.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is the #1 data platform for value-based care . The Innovaccer platform unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations with scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, operational, and experiential outcomes. Innovaccer's EHR-agnostic solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the US, enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians, and helping providers work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 54 million people and generate over $1 billion in cumulative cost savings. The Innovaccer platform is the #1 rated Best-in-KLAS data and analytics platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com .

