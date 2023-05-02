Avenga Strengthens US Presence to Drive Digital Transformation in Life Sciences

COLOGNE, Germany, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenga, a global digital engineering and consulting platform, is expanding its presence in the US to support pharmaceutical and biotech companies in seizing the opportunities of digitization. With an extensive service portfolio, Avenga plans, manages, and implements industry-specific digital transformation projects. The company's service spectrum spans from developing HCP/patient portals to data analytics and reporting hubs to custom software development powered by tailor-made AI algorithms across the value chain, such as commercialization, marketing, R&D, clinical trials, pharmacovigilance, and manufacturing, amongst others.

Avenga's solutions foster streamlined operations and data-driven decision-making, enabling its clients to thrive in the digital age and stay ahead of their competition. (PRNewswire)

"Digital transformation holds tremendous potential for the life sciences and biopharma industries. Through managing complex processes and handling large data sets, technology has opened doors, for instance, for personalized medicine and omnichannel customer engagement. At Avenga, we leverage our expertise to help organizations efficiently analyze and manage their data. As a result, our solutions foster streamlined operations and data-driven decision-making, enabling our clients to thrive in the digital age and stay ahead of their competition," says Yuriy Adamchuk, CEO of Avenga.

Impressive industry expertise and global resources

Avenga is a technology partner, among others, for prominent international pharmaceutical, biotech, and life science enterprises, including GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim, and IQVIA, as well as contract research organizations, clinical research facilities, and pharmacovigilance service providers. Its 4,300 digital experts work from various locations across Europe, Asia, LATAM, and the US, supporting organizations of all sizes and complexity to achieve digital transformation with projects covering the entire digital value chain, from digital strategy to software implementation, user experience, and digital solutions.

Following the acquisition of the Argentinian IT company IncluIT in late 2022, Avenga now operates in the same time zone as its American clients, which enables it to offer top-tier services from convenient locations. "Avenga's innovative solutions help life science companies optimize and automate processes, reduce costs, accelerate research, gain a comprehensive 360-degree view of their customers, and enable seamless omnichannel customer engagement. With the ability to leverage global expertise and a flexible engagement model, we ensure that each project and solution is highly tailored to meet the specific goals and requirements of our clients," says Angeliki Cooney, SVP Sales US Life Sciences at Avenga.

Avenga's expansion in the US is a strategic step towards enabling life sciences companies to take advantage of the digital revolution and lead the way in this new era of innovation.

