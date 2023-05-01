Triman Holdings Rebrands As Blue Raven Solutions

Blue Raven Solutions, which includes Triman Industries and Crestwood Technology Group (CTG), Offers Differentiated, Tech-Enabled Supply Chain Management Solutions Supporting the Global Military Aftermarket

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Triman Holdings, LLC, a leader in supply chain management solutions across the global military aftermarket, today announced it has rebranded as Blue Raven Solutions ("Blue Raven Solutions" or the "Company"), reflecting the Company's enhanced value proposition following the strategic combination of Crestwood Technology Group, LLC ("CTG"), Triman Industries, Inc. ("Triman"), and Brighton Cromwell, LLC in December 2021. The Triman and CTG brands and legal entities will remain under Blue Raven Solutions, while Brighton Cromwell has been fully merged into the Triman division.

Blue Raven Solutions is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. Since August 2019, AEI in partnership with the Company's management team and other shareholder partners, has been strategically building a unique platform of scale serving the complex military aftermarket with a broad set of capabilities that enable OEMs to increase sales, performance and productivity while allowing military customers to minimize program risks and costs.

Blue Raven Solutions, headquartered in Morristown, NJ and having decades of operating experience, provides tech-enabled, scaleable supply chain management solutions to over 80 OEM partners and a growing list of military customers including the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), US Navy, US Army and more. Operating through two divisions, CTG and Triman, the Company provides a broad range of solutions including distribution, program management, obolesence management, counterfeit avoidance, kitting and engineering services in support of mission critical components and systems across a wide variety of long-life military programs. This combination of solutions is supported by the Company's proprietary, industry-leading SEDNA™ Analytics platform which drives data-informed decisions and outcomes while keeping fleets operational, ready, and safe.

"Today is a major milestone for the company and a unique opportunity for the Blue Raven Solutions brand to become synonymous with providing industry leading supply chain solutions to our defense and commercial aftermarket partners and customers," said Tim Driscoll, Chief Executive Officer of Triman. "Building on our strong heritage in the military aftermarket, we look forward to unifying our market-leading Triman and CTG divisions under the Blue Raven Solutions parent brand."

This rebranding aligns with the Company's organizational transformation and renewed sense of purpose to deliver reliable and trusted supply chain solutions that keep fleets and systems operational, ready and safe. The new Blue Raven Solutions brand invokes the Company's proven legacy of driving supply chain transformation through intelligent systems to ensure customers are always ready, whatever the mission.

"We set out to create a differentiated leader in the military aftermarket, and by unifying Triman and CTG as Blue Raven Solutions we have launched a new brand that reflects our best in class supply chain management solutions," said Jon Nemo, Chairman of Blue Raven and Senior Partner at AEI. "The military aftermarket is large and complex and will benefit from our ability to provide mission critical parts, analytics and support services to achieve high levels of operational readiness."

About Blue Raven Solutions

Blue Raven Solutions's divisions have combined decades of expertise supporting the Government, Defense and Commercial Aviation markets. The company provides tech-enabled, scalable supply chain solutions across a broad array of platforms that support the warfighter, the nation and commercial customers. This unique combination of solutions is also supported by the company's industry-leading SEDNATM Analytics platform to drive data-informed decisions. Learn more about the Blue Raven Solutions story at our newly launched website at www.blueravencorp.com.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

