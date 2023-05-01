Toledo Solar Wins $8.8 Federal Grant To Make See-Through Solar Windows, a near-term solution for Net Positive Buildings

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toledo Solar Inc (TSI), a leading American manufacturer of photovoltaic (PV) solar panels, has been awarded $8.8 million in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) to continue TSI's work on commercialization of transparent and semi-transparent (PV) solar glass products for Architectural windows. The DOE's award to Toledo Solar reflects their commitment to drive American innovation to meet the nation's evolving electrical demand from domestically manufactured and renewable sources. As part of its $8.8 million cooperative award from SETO, TSI and its partners will contribute a cost share of $9 million, bringing the total funding for the project to $17.8 million. This award represents the largest investment of its kind to a solar panel manufacturer as part of the SETO Fiscal Year 2022 Solar Manufacturing Incubator.

Today, domestically manufactured and cornerstone PV technologies like Cadmium Telluride (CdTe) and Silicon (Si) semi-conductors are utilized only in the PV panel markets at both Utility Scale and Residential/Commercial arenas. Markets like windows for residential, architectural, and automobiles largely do not incorporate power generation technologies into their glass presently. The development of semi-transparent solar glass will allow markets that utilize traditional glass to incorporate an energy generation solution.

"This award helps Toledo Solar continue to bring domestic solar technology to the evolving landscape of new energy markets, while creating many new next generation clean energy manufacturing jobs," said CEO Aaron Bates. "In partnership with the University of Toledo and The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), we are accelerating commercialization of our CdTe-based, building integrated photovoltaic windows. We believe this work is critical to achieving Clean Energy Independence in the United States in the coming years."

"The University of Toledo is proud to partner with Toledo Solar in this critical endeavor," said Dr. Michael Heben, Director of the Wright Center of Photovoltaics Innovation and Commercialization at the University of Toledo Ohio. "Toledo has always been the nation's hotbed for solar energy technology development. The work we do together will help our nation achieve energy security with renewable sources."

"I'm honored to lead the fight for American energy manufacturing and an all of the above energy strategy. It means good-paying jobs and economic growth in Northwest Ohio," said Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur. "This additional federal investment in Toledo Solar from the Department of Energy and their own substantial investment which goes above and beyond these federal matching funds is a true testament to their commitment to Ohio workers. Ohio companies like Toledo Solar are the lifeblood of our local economy. This support will help us to build America's energy future right here in the Heartland."

According to the most recent data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, U.S. renewable electricity generation grew from 382 million megawatt-hours (MWh) in 2008 to 913 million MWH's in 2022. Solar generation has increased 73 times over that same period, from 2 million MWh to 146 million MWh.

