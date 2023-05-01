Melissa Bomben joins Platform Life Sciences as Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Platform Life Sciences, a global impact research organization, today announced the appointment of Melissa Bomben as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Melissa is responsible for building company operational assets and skills, strengthening competitive edge, as well as executing and preparing the infrastructure for growth.

"We are excited to have Melissa join the Executive Leadership Team," said Dr. Ed Mills, Founder and CEO of Platform Life Sciences. "With her extensive CRO industry experience and her strong leadership capabilities, she will inform our strategic direction and drive value for our customers."

"This is the perfect match," said Ms. Bomben. "I grew up in Vancouver and started my career here. After nearly two decades away, I am thrilled to be coming home to Vancouver's vibrant and burgeoning Life Sciences ecosystem, to fuel growth and operational excellence in this purpose-driven organization."

"Platform Life Sciences brings innovative approaches to address long-standing challenges in clinical development via adaptive trial design and execution, while building capacity and increasing access to clinical trial sites worldwide." Ms. Bomben states, "The global network of scientific and clinical expertise attracted to Platform Life Sciences makes this is a highly promising venture for us all."

About Platform Life Sciences

Platform Life Sciences is an Impact Research Organization that helps sponsors and partners refine clinical trials with speed, adaptability, and global partnerships. Our mission is to accelerate access to global clinical trials for life saving drugs.

Platform Life Sciences was founded in February of 2021 in response to an urgent need for generating more rapid and efficient clinical evidence for COVID-19 therapeutics. Platform Life Sciences designed and implemented an innovative adaptive platform trial called the TOGETHER Trial, receiving global recognition, including the 2022 David Sackett Trial of the Year award by the Society for Clinical Trials.

