LightEdge Grows Channel Program 100% Year over Year

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LightEdge , a leading provider of colocation, cloud, and managed service solutions, is heading to the Channel Partners Conference & Expo event after another year of dramatic growth, innovation, and recognition in the channel space, with plans for additional partnerships and growth in 2023.

"We've had an amazing year marked by 100% year-over-year growth in revenue from the channel, investments in new channel team members, the addition of several new facilities, and a huge expansion of our network capacity," said Jim Masterson, LightEdge CEO. "In addition, we were selected as one of the technology industry's top-performing managed service providers (MSPs), coming in at #7 in the 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. We're proud that our extreme focus on compliant cloud and colocation, as well as client guidance and delivery, has been resonating with this impressive channel community."

A major component of the company's success and expansion is the strong partnerships that LightEdge has forged over the past year with several leading technology solutions brokerages. "Our channel program is strong. We've done a lot, and we plan to do exponentially more," said Masterson. "We're leaning in on hybrid cloud and high-level colocation services, and we plan to add more channel partners to keep up with our continuing growth. We now have one of the largest footprints of high-level, Tier III data centers from California to the Midwest, and we don't anticipate slowing down anytime soon," Masterson said.

LightEdge owns and operates 11 purpose-built data centers across the United States. This portfolio includes several acquisitions in recent years, such as: NFINIT, with data center locations in San Diego and Phoenix, and Cavern Technologies, an enterprise-grade data center provider in Kansas City and one of few underground data centers in the country.

Throughout the last 25 years, the LightEdge team has doubled in size and built and expanded its Tier III facilities across the Midwest, Texas, and the Southwest while homing in on its core areas of expertise: cloud, colocation, and compliance. LightEdge is a recognized leader in compliance certification and recently reinforced that status with a fresh round of certifications in 2022. All 11 LightEdge data centers are now HITRUST certified. The company serves clients in several highly regulated industries, including healthcare and finance, where compliance is a key issue.

Among its recent innovations, LightEdge announced an upgrade to its entire cloud portfolio and a major expansion of its network capacity, increasing it by 10-fold.

Those interested in arranging meetings with LightEdge during this week's Channel Partners Conference & Expo should contact LightEdge at partners@lightedge.com

About LightEdge

LightEdge Solutions is the leader in colocation and private cloud services for highly regulated organizations who value always on uptime for their mission critical workloads. LightEdge owns and operates eleven purpose-built data centers across the United States. With 25 years in business, LightEdge offers full stack technology services that deliver unbeatable uptime, security, and flexibility for their clients. Their premier colocation, cloud, disaster recovery, and security solutions are designed to support complex hybrid IT deployments and audited against the industry's top security and compliance standards. For more information, visit www.lightedge.com .

