Circle K installs first ABB E-mobility 180 kW public DC fast chargers made in the U.S.

Circle K has installed the first US-manufactured ABB E-mobility Terra 184 chargers at their Wytheville, Virginia location

The Terra 184 can deliver 180 KW of fast, reliable, high current charging to EV drivers

This site, which supports charging availability in the Appalachian region, is part of Circle K's 200 announced sites for North America

WYTHEVILLE, Va., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle K, a global leader in convenience and mobility, opened its latest EV charging site in Wytheville, Virginia, outside its store along Interstate 81 at State Highway 121. This site is the first to be equipped with ABB E-mobility's U.S. manufactured Terra 184 DC fast chargers, which provide up to 180 kW power to drivers.

ABB E-mobility's Terra 184 "all in one" EV chargers were the first to roll off the production line at the company's South Carolina manufacturing operations and are ENERGY STAR certified. The Terra 184, which is an ideal fit for National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) charging sites, are available for order and will comply with the Federal Highway Administration's (FHWA) Buy America Act regulations. The inclusion of these new chargers increases Wytheville's fast charging footprint by more than 20 percent and signifies the collaborative commitment by Circle K and ABB E-mobility to bring much needed charging infrastructure to communities of every size across the United States.

The Wytheville Circle K is the latest of 200 announced EV charging sites across North America, which Circle K's parent company, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., plans to introduce by 2024. With more than 1,400 fast chargers available at 300 locations in Norway, Sweden and Denmark, Circle K is already a leader in public EV charging services in Europe.

"With demonstrated experience in EV charging in our European markets and a coast-to-coast network of well-located stores here in the U.S., we are well positioned to participate in the accelerated growth of EV charging infrastructure across the country and meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Snorre Skeie, Director of E-Mobility, North America, for Circle K. "We are very pleased to make it easier for EV customers in Wytheville and throughout Southwestern Virginia by filling this gap in charging availability along the I-77/81 corridor, and we are proud to celebrate this opening with ABB E-mobility as they roll out their first Terra 184 chargers manufactured here in the U.S."

"This project marks a new milestone for ABB E-mobility with the delivery of U.S. manufactured chargers to Circle K," added Bob Stojanovic, ABB E-mobility's Senior Vice President for North America. "We consider it mission critical to provide reliable, consistent and positive charging experiences for Circle K's customers and push high standards for charging infrastructure performance that will drive the future of e-mobility."

About Circle K and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 122,000 people are employed throughout its network.

About ABB E-mobility

ABB E-mobility is enabling zero-emission mobility as a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. We are a partner of choice for the world's biggest EV OEMs and nationwide EV charging network operators, offering the widest portfolio of EV charging solutions from smart chargers for the home to high-power chargers for the highway stations of the future, solutions for the electrification of fleets and charging for electric buses and trucks. With ~1,500 employees around the world, ABB E-mobility has sold more than one million EV chargers across more than 85 markets, including over 50,000 DC fast chargers. https://e-mobility.abb.com

