Alaska Airlines slashes ticket prices to Dallas as the Kraken face off in playoffs, plus fans can score priority boarding

To celebrate our home team's historic game 7 win to advance to the second round, Alaska is offering $99 flights between Seattle and Dallas all week long

SEATTLE, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today through Friday, May 5, Alaska Airlines is slashing ticket prices so hockey fans can catch round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars and score $99 fares each way on all Alaska flights between Seattle and Dallas (at both airports: DAL and DFW) this week*.

Seattle Kraken mascot Buoy in front of Alaska Airlines Kraken aircraft. (PRNewswire)

As the official airline sponsor of the Kraken, we couldn't be prouder to see them make history, becoming the first team in the National Hockey League to knock out the defending champions in its first-ever playoff series. We're so proud, that we've added another flight to Dallas from Seattle on May 2 with flight #9232 in honor the NHL's 32nd franchise.

"We are so proud of everything the Kraken have accomplished so far this season, and now we want to fill the rink in Dallas with as many Kraken fans as we can," says Alaska CEO Ben Minicucci.

Priority boarding

As always during hockey season, guests sporting Kraken gear can board early on all Alaska flights departing from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), following group B.

American Hockey League fans of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, Palm Springs' (PSP) new professional ice hockey expansion team of the Seattle Kraken, can also board early if they're wearing Firebird gear.

Retweet to win

Guests can also retweet the @SeattleKraken for a chance to win two roundtrip tickets to Dallas and a pair of tickets to Game 2 of the second round of playoffs. Official sweepstakes rules here.

*Restrictions apply, see terms and conditions on alaskaair.com here.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning

customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 25 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

(PRNewsfoto/Alaska Airlines) (PRNewswire)

