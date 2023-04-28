CHICAGO, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Is online information about recurrent UTIs reliable? How does TikTok relate to medical misinformation? Is YouTube helpful for patient education?

Urologists explore the validity of urologic information on social media at AUA 2023. (PRNewswire)

Researchers will be presenting these Validity of Urologic Information on Social Media study findings at the 118th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Urological Association. Justin Dubin, MD, urologist and andrologist focusing on men's health at Memorial Healthcare System, will moderate a virtual press session featuring the following four abstracts.

Kymora B. Scotland, MD, from the University of California, Los Angeles, characterized the public's interaction with online information on recurrent urinary tract infections (UTI), and recurrent UTI patient concerns. "Public Interest in Online Information on Recurrent UTIs is Greatest for Information with the Poorest Publication Quality."

John Fastenau, from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, identified how TikTok contributes to misinformation regarding the COVID-19 virus, vaccination, and male infertility. "Misinformation on TikTok about the Effect of COVID-19 Infections and Vaccinations on Male Fertility."

Annie Chen, MD, from the Renaissance School of Medicine with Stony Brook University, investigated the quality of information on YouTube for medical education. "YouTube an Effective Patient Educational Resource? Content Analysis of the Top 50 BPH Videos."

Arshia Sandozi, DO, from Maimonides Medical Center, evaluated the presence of misinformation and quality of TikTok posts related to overactive bladder (OAB). "Quality of Overactive Bladder Videos on Social Media: What is the Public Learning from TikTok?"

"For better or worse, social media has become an integral part of the average American's life. It has impacted our culture, our politics, and now we are starting to learn, potentially our health," said Dr. Dubin. "A large portion of Americans are turning towards YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms for health problems before ever consulting a healthcare provider. If we as physicians are going to provide good care, we must understand how patients are getting their health information and learn how to address the problems that come with medical misinformation online."

NOTE TO REPORTERS: Presenting authors and moderators are available to discuss their findings. To arrange an interview with an expert, please contact the AUA Communications Team at Communications@AUAnet.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

Media Contact:

Corey Del Bianco, Corporate Communications and Media Relations Manager

410-689-4033, cshegda@auanet.org

American Urological Association (PRNewsFoto/American Urological Association) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Urological Association