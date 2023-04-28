Navistar Delivers First International® eMV™ Series with ePower to Sysco

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar announces the delivery of the first International® eMV™ Series with ePower to Sysco, a leading global foodservice distribution company. The companies jointly will partner to accelerate sustainability efforts in the Class 6 all-electric refrigerated straight truck segment.

The International eMV Series was first introduced at ACT Expo in 2021. With the availability of the factory-installed ePower and electric power take-off (ePTO) electrical system options, fleets now have the ability to spec International eMV Series Class 6 and 7 battery electric trucks for additional market applications.

The ePower option pulls power directly from the electric vehicle's battery pack and is the foundation for electric transport refrigeration unit (eTRU) applications. The eTRU is an especially important solution to help customers meet sustainability goals and regulatory requirements.

"We worked closely with transport refrigeration unit partner Thermo King and body builder Morgan Truck Body to ensure optimal integration of ePower," said Debbie Shust, VP, Medium-Duty Truck Business, Navistar. "It's a proud moment to be able to demonstrate this first eTRU in the market on an electric vehicle alongside Sysco."

This partnership supports both Navistar and Sysco's science-based climate goals. Sysco will meet its goal, in part, by electrifying 35% of the company's U.S. fleet by 2030, or the equivalent of adding 2,800 electric vehicles.

"As the global foodservice leader, Sysco is proud to partner with Navistar, Thermo King and Morgan Truck Body to pilot the first all-electric Class 6 refrigerated straight truck," said Marie Robinson, Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, Sysco. "Collaboration with like-minded OEMs is required to further advance fleet electrification in our industry and meet our goal of reducing operational emissions by 27.5% by 2030."

Through this partnership, Navistar and Sysco will pilot an International eMV Series with ePower which will be on display in Thermo King Booth 5484 during the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Conference at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif. on May 1-4.

The International eMV Series will also be available to experience first-hand at the ACT Expo Ride and Drive.

About Navistar

Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don't. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite®, ReNEWeD® and Diamond Advantage® brand aftermarket parts. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 14,500 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 71,000 colleagues, the company operates 333 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 700,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2022 that ended July 2, 2022, the company generated sales of more than $68 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco's 2022 Sustainability Report and 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

About Thermo King

Thermo King – by Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator – is a worldwide leader in sustainable transport temperature control solutions. Thermo King has been providing transport temperature control solutions for a variety of applications, including trailers, truck bodies, buses, air, shipboard containers and railway cars since 1938. For more information, visit thermoking.com or tranetechnologies.com.

