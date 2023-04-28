Espire Dental Taps Sarah Montgomery as New CFO To Assist the Company's Future Growth

Montgomery previously served as Espire's SVP of Finance and Accounting

DENVER, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Espire Dental, a fast-growing, elite, cosmetic and multi-specialty group practice, founded and operated by dentists with a vision to create something extraordinary, today announced its appointment of Sarah Montgomery, CPA as CFO.

Montgomery brings 13 years of financial leadership experience and has spent over two years as Espire's SVP of Finance and Accounting. In that role, she led Espire's finance and accounting operations in addition to its M&A functions, which included six dental practice acquisitions in 2023 already. As CFO, Montgomery will oversee the financial strategy of the business as it looks to expand its footprint by providing quality dental care and cosmetic dentistry throughout the western U.S.

"Since Sarah started at Espire, she has flawlessly demonstrated her leadership and ingenuity to our entire team and equity partners," said Espire CEO Tim Hill. "She's accomplished so much as a member of our team so far, and we're thrilled to see her continue her success in this role."

Her experience encompasses a blend of public accounting and industry experience with private equity portfolio companies, including multi-site healthcare organizations.

"Entering my new role as CFO at Espire will help me pursue my passions of scaling financial and account functions while partnering with leadership teams to drive above market growth through organic and acquisition strategies," said Montgomery. "I look forward to leading our team into its next stage of growth."

Montgomery earned her MBA from the University of Denver Daniels school of Business and her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Colorado Denver.

About Espire Dental

Espire Dental is a group of practices founded by doctors with a vision to create something extraordinary: a dental setting where excellence in dentistry meets inspired hospitality. Espire is pioneering a new practice category, operating as an Integrated Dental Organization (IDO) instead of a DSO to create a large, top quality and unique group practice operating under a single, trusted brand. With a focus on cosmetic dentistry and elevated quality, multi-specialty care, and creating exceptional experiences for patients and employees, Espire believes that we bring out the best in people. Espire is a fast-growing group of 26 practices, looking to build its presence in the Western United States. Learn more at www.espiredental.com.

