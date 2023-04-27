SiriusXM Reports First Quarter 2023 Operating and Financial Results

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter 2023, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at https://investor.siriusxm.com/financial-information.

The company will also host a live webcast for investors at 8:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of SiriusXM's website at https://investor.siriusxm.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's website after the call for a limited time.

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

