Schneider Electric earns four five-star ratings in 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide

Schneider Electric unique among energy management companies in extent of recognition received

EcoXpert Partner Program awarded five-stars for a seventh consecutive year, while the Panel Builders Program receives a third straight five-star rating

Recognition reflects the company's enduring commitment to nurturing robust channel partnerships for a more digitized and sustainable future

BOSTON, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has been has been recognized by CRN with four prestigious five-star ratings in its 2023 Partner Program Guide.

The annual guide offers essential information to solution providers such as managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers as they explore technology manufacturers' partner programs to identify the vendors that will best support their business needs. The five-star rating is awarded to the companies that go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable and successful channel partnerships.

The programs awarded five-star recognition are:

In addition, Schneider Electric's mySchneider Designers, Engineers & Consultants Program was selected for recommendation in the Program Guide. The program provides tools and support to enable engineering consultants and designers to simplify jobs and save time, as well as consultancy to help their clients achieve sustainability and efficiency goals.

Cumulatively, these recognitions reflect Schneider Electric's ongoing commitment to nurturing enduring channel partnerships and to providing partners with the knowledge and tools required to drive growth, enhance sustainability, and accelerate digital transformation. The Partnering for Sustainability initiative, an aspect of the Partnerships of the Future program, similarly attests to the organization's ongoing dedication to leveraging its ecosystem in service of a more sustainable future.

To further accelerate these efforts, Schneider Electric also recently launched its Sustainability School, which enables partners to access critical resources needed to accelerate climate action.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

