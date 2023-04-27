Jet Linx Raises the Bar as First Company in the Aviation Industry to Achieve the Three Most Elite Safety Ratings

Leading Private Aviation Operator Announces WYVERN Wingman PRO Certification, Following ARGUS Platinum Elite and IS-BAO Stage 3 Ratings

OMAHA, Neb., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Linx Aviation, the only locally-focused private jet management and Jet Card company in the world, has set a new standard in aviation safety with its newest WYVERN Wingman PRO certification. Adding to existing IS-BAO Stage 3 and ARGUS Platinum Elite top safety ratings, the Company becomes the first and only operator in the aviation industry to receive top ratings from all three major third-party auditors.

"We are immensely proud to have achieved WYVERN Wingman PRO certification," said Jamie Walker, President & CEO of Jet Linx Aviation. "Safety has always been our top priority, and this certification is a testament of our commitment to providing the highest level of safety and service to our clients. Now holding the three most elite safety ratings in aviation, we look forward to continuing to advance our safety programs and encourage the highest safety practices throughout the industry."

WYVERN Wingman PRO is the most advanced safety culture evaluation tool recognized by safety experts and regulatory bodies worldwide. This certification recognizes Jet Linx's commitment to safety, as evidenced by its excellence in ongoing participation in WYVERN's Flight Leader Program (FLP). Jet Linx is one of only 12 operators in the industry to earn this safety rating.

Setting a safety benchmark above WYVERN's flagship Wingman program, WYVERN Wingman PRO validates organizational safety culture, and is only issued once an already established Wingman operator demonstrates effectiveness in all areas of SMS; excellence in the addressing of Human Factors and Organizational Safety Culture; and continuous conformity to international standards by way of an internal audit program.

Jet Linx's WYVERN Wingman PRO certification becomes its third elite safety rating, following its designation as IS-BAO Stage 3 and ARGUS Platinum Elite. IS-BAO is the gold standard for business aviation worldwide, developed by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and endorsed by the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA). Jet Linx has maintained the highest level of Stage 3 rating since 2015, demonstrating a fully engrained safety management culture sustained over time. The Company was also the first to attain ARGUS Platinum Elite status in November 2021, previously earning Platinum recertification from ARGUS in every cycle since 2007. Building upon the elements of the ARGUS Platinum rating, the Platinum Elite rating requires an active monitoring system to assure standards are continuously met.

"Our award-winning safety culture is maintained and enriched thanks to the work of many different team members at Jet Linx. As we celebrate these third-party validations, we also want to recognize the behind-the-scenes investments into pilot fatigue monitoring software, voluntary self-reporting programs and our decision to maintain dedicated aircraft assignments – a practice in place at fewer than 5% of Part 135 Operators. We believe our Safety Management System, pound for pound and dollar for dollar, lives up to the same exacting standards of most major airlines," said RD Johnson, Vice President of Safety at Jet Linx.

The Company also remains the only aircraft operator to conduct an all-team Safety Summit each year since 2017, pausing revenue operations and grounding its fleet of over 100 aircraft to bring its entire nationwide team together for education and collaboration on safety. The 2023 Safety Summit will take place June 13, 2023.

For more information on Jet Linx's commitment to safety, visit https://www.jetlinx.com/about/safety/.

About Jet Linx Aviation

Jet Linx Aviation is a locally-focused private jet company founded in Omaha, NE in 1999 as a more personalized approach to national private jet companies. Jet Linx offers three different ways to experience private aviation — a guaranteed Jet Card, private jet management, and Acquisitions & Sales support — providing its clients with an all-encompassing, local solution to all of their private jet travel needs. Jet Linx is an IS-BAO Stage 3, ARGUS Platinum Elite and Wyvern Wingman PRO safety rated operator, and is the first Company to hold the highest rating from all three auditors. In 2019, Jet Linx became the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star trained and accredited private aviation company in the world. In addition to establishing the independent global rating system's preeminent and unparalleled service standards for the in-flight experience, Jet Linx also collaborated with Forbes Travel Guide to develop their own customized, proprietary Jet Linx standards of service excellence. Jet Linx is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and has Base locations in Atlanta, Austin, Boca Raton, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Worth, Houston, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Omaha, San Antonio, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Tulsa and Washington D.C. For additional information, please visit the Jet Linx website (www.jetlinx.com).

