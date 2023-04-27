Anacapa Advisors Announces 60% Outperformance And Five Years In Business

California-based hedge fund continues to generate returns that rank in the top 1% out of all equity funds ranked by 5-year annualized return, reporting on Bloomberg

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anacapa Advisors, a market directional investment firm with two core funds, celebrates five full years of audited returns, both of which have continued to outperform their respective market indices. The firm's first fund, Anacapa Alpha has returned 113.7% since launching in April 2018 – more than double the S&P 500's 52.6% during that time. Anacapa Quantum, created in January 2020, has also generated a return more than double the NASDAQ 100 – 107.2% since inception compared to 49.75% for the NASDAQ 100 during that period.

The average mutual fund on Bloomberg is up 26% since March 2018 – half the S&P 500 and one-quarter of Anacapa Alpha.

The firm was founded by investment industry veteran Phil Pecsok in 2018, and was partially designed in response to a famous bet offered by Warren Buffet – that no active manager could beat the markets over a five-year period. Anacapa Alpha was created first to outperform the S&P 500 Index, and Anacapa Quantum was designed to outperform the Nasdaq 100 Index. Each has consistently generated outsized returns since inception and are both listed in the top 1% among all equity funds reporting on Bloomberg (as per 5-year annualized returns for Anacapa Alpha and 3-year annualized returns for Anacapa Quantum).

The most recent monthly, year-to-date, and 5-year returns can be found below:

March:

S&P 500 +3.51%

Anacapa Alpha 5.57%

NASDAQ 100 +9.46%

Anacapa Quantum + 10.02%

2023 year to date:

S&P 500 +7.03%

Anacapa Alpha +12.79%

NASDAQ 100 +20.49%

Anacapa Quantum +21.80%

Trailing 5-year:

S&P 500 +52.6%

Anacapa Alpha +113.7%

"When I launched our first fund, I was confident that we would be able to exceed performance of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices, and I am extremely proud of the consistency and size of outperformance we have achieved," noted Phil Pecsok, founder and CIO of Anacapa. "We've created not only a winning formula that places us in the upper echelons of hedge fund managers, but a way of doing business that is more directly aligned with results."

Anacapa's management fee is one-quarter of the industry average, and rather than charge one-fifth of total returns (as is common among many funds), the firm charges only a portion of profit generated above and beyond the S&P. This incentivizes performance in a way that previous fee structures do not.

Since 2018, the firm has steadily expanded its team and assets under management, and is poised for continued growth in the years ahead. For more information, visit www.anacapaadvisors.com.

About Anacapa

Anacapa Advisors is a market directional hedge fund created in 2018 by Phil Pecsok. The firm was designed to offer investors returns that beat the market with reduced risk. Unlike other hedge funds, it is guided by a unique investment philosophy and differentiated fee structure – based primarily on profit above the S&P performance (as opposed to management fees), incentivizes and rewards performance.

