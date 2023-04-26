Stewart Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Challenging real estate environment continued through the first quarter 2023, including a historically low level of existing homes sales

Total revenues of $524.3 million ( $526.1 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $852.9 million ( $815.0 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter

Net loss of $8.2 million ( $6.8 million net loss on an adjusted basis) compared to net income of $57.9 million ( $55.8 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter

Diluted loss per share of $0.30 ( $0.25 diluted loss per share on an adjusted basis) compared to prior year quarter diluted earnings per share of $2.11 ( $2.03 on an adjusted basis)

HOUSTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported a net loss attributable to Stewart for the first quarter 2023 of $8.2 million ($0.30 per diluted share), compared to net income attributable to Stewart of $57.9 million ($2.11 per diluted share) for the first quarter 2022. On an adjusted basis, Stewart's first quarter 2023 net loss was $6.8 million ($0.25 per diluted share) compared to net income of $55.8 million ($2.03 per diluted share) in the first quarter 2022. First quarter 2023 pretax loss before noncontrolling interests was $10.2 million ($8.4 million pretax loss on an adjusted basis) compared to pretax income before noncontrolling interests of $79.6 million ($76.9 million on an adjusted basis) for the first quarter 2022.

Stewart Logo (PRNewsfoto/Stewart Information Services Co) (PRNewswire)

First quarter 2023 results included $1.8 million of pretax net realized and unrealized losses, primarily composed of net unrealized losses on fair value changes of equity securities investments and realized losses on sales of investment securities. First quarter 2022 results included $4.1 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains, primarily composed of net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments and realized gains on title plant and other asset sales.

"Our first quarter results were impacted by historically low transaction volumes, driven by an elevated interest rate environment, as well as a seasonally slower first quarter," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "We remain focused on our long-term strategies of transforming Stewart into a stronger and more resilient company. We are managing our operations in this challenging environment by balancing cost discipline with investment opportunities that we expect will have a positive impact on our business over the long term. Stewart has made significant progress in becoming a stronger company and will continue to invest opportunistically to build a more resilient company."

Selected Financial Information

Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding):



Quarter Ended March 31,



2023 2022









Total revenues 524.3 852.9

Pretax (loss) income before noncontrolling interests (10.2) 79.6

Income tax benefit (expense) 4.9 (17.7)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3.0) (4.0)

Net (loss) income attributable to Stewart (8.2) 57.9

Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes 1.4 (2.1)

Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Stewart* (6.8) 55.8

Net (loss) income per diluted Stewart share (0.30) 2.11

Adjusted net (loss) income per diluted Stewart share* (0.25) 2.03











* Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted net (loss) income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. See Appendix A

for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Title Segment

Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin):



Quarter Ended March 31,





2023 2022 % Change















Operating revenues 456.9 722.0 (37 %)



Investment income 6.6 3.6 82 %



Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains (1.8) 3.8 (148 %)



Pretax (loss) income (0.7) 82.8 (101 %)



Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax (loss) income 4.6 (2.0)





Adjusted pretax income* 3.9 80.8 (95 %)



Pretax margin (0.1 %) 11.4 %





Adjusted pretax margin* 0.8 % 11.1 %









* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See

Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.



















Title segment operating revenues for the first quarter 2023 decreased $265.1 million, or 37 percent, compared to the first quarter 2022, primarily due to volume declines in our direct title and agency operations, while total segment operating expenses decreased $184.3 million, or 28 percent, primarily due to lower revenues. Agency retention expenses in the first quarter 2023 decreased $125.5 million, or 38 percent, due to reduced gross agency revenues, while the average independent agency remittance rate in the first quarter 2023 was 17.4 percent compared to 18.1 percent in the prior year quarter.

Total employee costs and other operating expenses in the first quarter 2023 decreased $49.6 million, or 18 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, and as a percentage of operating revenues, these expenses were 50.4 percent in the first quarter 2023 compared to 38.8 percent in the first quarter 2022, primarily due to lower revenues in the first quarter 2023. Title loss expense in the first quarter 2023 decreased $11.5 million, or 40 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower title revenues. As a percentage of title revenues, title loss expense was 3.9 percent in the first quarter 2023 compared to 4.0 percent in the first quarter 2022.

The title segment's net realized and unrealized losses and gains in the first quarters 2023 and 2022 were primarily driven by fair value changes of equity securities investments and realized losses and gains on sale of investment securities. Additionally, the segment recorded a realized gain of $1.0 million on a title plant sale during the first quarter 2022. Investment income in the first quarter 2023 increased $3.0 million, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of higher interest income resulting from increased interest rates and higher short-term investments in the first quarter 2023. Included in the total non-GAAP adjustments to pretax (loss) income were total acquired intangible asset amortization expenses in the first quarters 2023 and 2022 of $2.8 million and $1.8 million, respectively.

Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended March 31,

2023 2022 % Change











Non-commercial:







Domestic 150.3 220.2 (32 %)

International 19.2 31.5 (39 %)



169.5 251.7 (33 %)

Commercial:







Domestic 32.7 56.4 (42 %)

International 5.7 9.7 (41 %)



38.4 66.1 (42 %)

Total direct title revenues 207.9 317.8 (35 %)











Total non-commercial domestic revenues decreased $69.9 million, or 32 percent, primarily due to a 50 percent decline in residential purchase and refinancing transactions during the first quarter 2023 compared to the prior year quarter. Domestic commercial revenues in the first quarter 2023 decreased $23.7 million, or 42 percent, primarily due to 11 percent lower commercial orders closed and lower transaction size compared to the prior year quarter. Average domestic commercial fee per file in the first quarter 2023 was $8,300, which was 34 percent lower compared to $12,700 in the first quarter 2022, while average residential fee per file in the first quarter 2023 increased 30 percent to $3,400, compared to $2,600 in the prior year quarter due to a higher purchase mix in the first quarter 2023. Total international revenues in the first quarter 2023 declined by $16.3 million, or 40 percent, primarily as a result of lower transaction volumes in our Canadian operations compared to the prior year quarter.

Real Estate Solutions Segment

Summary results of the real estate solutions segment are as follows (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended March 31,



2023 2022 % Change











Operating revenues 62.6 89.4 (30 %)

Pretax income 1.4 6.8 (80 %)

Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income 5.8 6.4



Adjusted pretax income* 7.2 13.2 (45 %)

Pretax margin 2.2 % 7.6 %



Adjusted pretax margin* 11.5 % 14.8 %



* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A

for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.



Operating revenues for the real estate solutions segment decreased $26.8 million, or 30 percent, in the first quarter 2023 compared to the first quarter 2022, primarily due to lower transaction volumes resulting from the current higher interest rate environment. Combined employee costs and other operating expenses decreased $20.8 million, or 27 percent, in the first quarter 2023, consistent with lower operating revenues. Included in the total non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income were acquired intangible asset amortization expenses in the first quarters 2023 and 2022 of $5.8 million and $6.4 million, respectively.

Corporate and Other Segment

Net expenses attributable to corporate operations during the first quarter 2023 were $10.9 million compared to $8.9 million in the prior year quarter. Segment results for the first quarter 2022 included a real estate brokerage company that was sold in the second quarter 2022.

Expenses

Consolidated employee costs in the first quarter 2023 decreased $34.4 million, or 17 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower salaries and benefits expenses, incentive compensation and temporary labor costs as a result of lower volumes and average headcount. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated employee costs increased to 32.8 percent for the first quarter 2023 compared to 24.3 percent in the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower operating revenues in the first quarter 2023.

Total other operating expenses in the first quarter 2023 decreased $69.0 million, or 36 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of reduced costs tied to lower title and real estate solutions revenues. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated other operating expenses for the first quarter 2023 were 23.2 percent compared to 22.5 percent in the first quarter 2022.

Other

Net cash used by operations in the first quarter 2023 was $51.1 million compared to net cash provided by operations of $34.9 million in the first quarter 2022, primarily driven by the net loss for the first quarter 2023.

First quarter Earnings Call

Stewart will hold a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2023 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 27, 2023. To participate, dial (800) 343-4849 (USA) or (203) 518-9843 (International) - access code STCQ123. Additionally, participants can listen to the conference call through Stewart's Investor Relations website at http://investors.stewart.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx. The conference call replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 27, 2023 until midnight on May 4, 2023 by dialing (800) 839-3020 or (402) 220-7234 (International).

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE:STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage and real estate industries, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. More information can be found at http://www.stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at http://blog.stewart.com or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements. Certain statements in this earnings release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and often address our expected future business and financial performance. These statements often contain words such as "may," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "foresee" or other similar words. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the volatility of economic conditions; adverse changes in the level of real estate activity; changes in mortgage interest rates, existing and new home sales, and availability of mortgage financing; our ability to respond to and implement technology changes, including the completion of the implementation of our enterprise systems; the impact of unanticipated title losses or the need to strengthen our policy loss reserves; any effect of title losses on our cash flows and financial condition; the ability to attract and retain highly productive sales associates; the impact of vetting our agency operations for quality and profitability; independent agency remittance rates; changes to the participants in the secondary mortgage market and the rate of refinancing that affects the demand for title insurance products; regulatory non-compliance, fraud or defalcations by our title insurance agencies or employees; our ability to timely and cost-effectively respond to significant industry changes and introduce new products and services; the outcome of pending litigation; the impact of changes in governmental and insurance regulations, including any future reductions in the pricing of title insurance products and services; our dependence on our operating subsidiaries as a source of cash flow; our ability to access the equity and debt financing markets when and if needed; our ability to grow our international operations; seasonality and weather; and our ability to respond to the actions of our competitors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in more detail in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and if applicable, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed subsequently. All forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law.

ST-IR

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)







Quarter Ended March 31,



2023 2022

Revenues:





Title revenues:





Direct operations 207,871 317,834

Agency operations 249,021 404,145

Real estate solutions and other 62,592 123,230

Total operating revenues 519,484 845,209

Investment income 6,599 3,622

Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains (1,778) 4,085



524,305 852,916

Expenses:





Amounts retained by agencies 205,738 331,191

Employee costs 170,551 204,982

Other operating expenses 120,743 189,751

Title losses and related claims 17,674 29,221

Depreciation and amortization 14,906 13,748

Interest 4,849 4,412



534,461 773,305

(Loss) income before taxes and noncontrolling interests (10,156) 79,611

Income tax benefit (expense) 4,938 (17,699)

Net (loss) income (5,218) 61,912

Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,972 4,015

Net (loss) income attributable to Stewart (8,190) 57,897









Net (loss) earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart (0.30) 2.11

Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 27,201 27,444









Selected financial information:





Net cash (used) provided by operations (51,062) 34,875

Other comprehensive income (loss) 7,307 (19,463)



First Quarter Domestic Order Counts:













Opened Orders 2023: Jan Feb Mar Total

Closed Orders 2023: Jan Feb Mar Total Commercial 1,156 1,204 1,482 3,842

Commercial 1,186 1,103 1,635 3,924 Purchase 15,242 15,750 18,477 49,469

Purchase 8,991 9,668 12,969 31,628 Refinancing 5,072 5,219 5,838 16,129

Refinancing 2,860 2,865 3,888 9,613 Other 1,394 1,394 1,633 4,421

Other 1,006 792 936 2,734 Total 22,864 23,567 27,430 73,861

Total 14,043 14,428 19,428 47,899





















Opened Orders 2022: Jan Feb Mar Total

Closed Orders 2022: Jan Feb Mar Total Commercial 1,595 1,971 2,476 6,042

Commercial 1,314 1,227 1,890 4,431 Purchase 20,511 22,498 25,489 68,498

Purchase 14,322 14,761 18,243 47,326 Refinancing 14,557 12,863 13,154 40,574

Refinancing 11,926 11,023 11,538 34,487 Other 388 637 617 1,642

Other 360 664 616 1,640 Total 37,050 37,969 41,736 116,755

Total 27,923 27,675 32,287 87,885

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands of dollars)

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 174,815 248,367 Short-term investments 26,407 24,318 Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value 689,755 710,083 Receivables – premiums from agencies 37,231 39,921 Receivables – other 101,076 85,111 Allowance for uncollectible amounts (7,440) (7,309) Property and equipment, net 80,680 81,539 Operating lease assets, net 128,192 127,830 Title plants 73,358 73,358 Goodwill 1,094,406 1,072,982 Intangible assets, net of amortization 190,827 199,084 Deferred tax assets 2,586 2,590 Other assets 87,167 80,005

2,679,060 2,737,879 Liabilities:



Notes payable 445,067 447,006 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 163,001 196,541 Operating lease liabilities 147,594 148,003 Estimated title losses 533,415 549,448 Deferred tax liabilities 30,231 26,616

1,319,308 1,367,614 Stockholders' equity:



Common Stock and additional paid-in capital 327,823 324,344 Retained earnings 1,071,320 1,091,816 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (44,036) (51,343) Treasury stock (2,666) (2,666) Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart 1,352,441 1,362,151 Noncontrolling interests 7,311 8,114 Total stockholders' equity 1,359,752 1,370,265

2,679,060 2,737,879 Number of shares outstanding (000) 27,245 27,130 Book value per share 49.64 50.21

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands of dollars)

Quarter Ended: March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total Revenues:

















Operating revenues 456,892 62,592 - 519,484

721,979 89,377 33,853 845,209 Investment income 6,566 33 - 6,599

3,608 14 - 3,622 Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains (1,813) - 35 (1,778)

3,772 - 313 4,085

461,645 62,625 35 524,305

729,359 89,391 34,166 852,916 Expenses:

















Amounts retained by agencies 205,738 - - 205,738

331,191 - - 331,191 Employee costs 154,277 12,434 3,840 170,551

185,027 13,407 6,548 204,982 Other operating expenses 76,167 42,525 2,051 120,743

94,995 62,397 32,359 189,751 Title losses and related claims 17,674 - - 17,674

29,221 - - 29,221 Depreciation and amortization 8,104 6,300 502 14,906

6,141 6,796 811 13,748 Interest 349 - 4,500 4,849

1 - 4,411 4,412

462,309 61,259 10,893 534,461

646,576 82,600 44,129 773,305 (Loss) income before taxes (664) 1,366 (10,858) (10,156)

82,783 6,791 (9,963) 79,611

Appendix A

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and other adjustments (revenues of sold real estate brokerage company), and (2) adjusted pretax income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss), which are reported pretax income (loss) and reported net income (loss) after earnings from noncontrolling interests, respectively, adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses and other adjustments (pretax results of sold real estate brokerage company). Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income (loss) divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. In addition to these adjustments, acquired intangible asset amortization are excluded in the calculation of adjusted pretax income (loss) for the title and real estate solutions segments. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

Below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding).



Quarter Ended March 31,



2023 2022 % Chg

Consolidated Stewart:







Total revenues 524.3 852.9 (39 %)

Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:







Net realized and unrealized loss (gains) 1.8 (4.1)



Other adjustments - (33.9)



Adjusted total revenues 526.1 815.0 (35 %)











Pretax (loss) income (10.2) 79.6 (113 %)

Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:







Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) 1.8 (4.1)



Other adjustments - 1.4



Adjusted pretax (loss) income (8.4) 76.9 (111 %)

Pretax margin (1.9 %) 9.3 %



Adjusted pretax margin (1.6 %) 9.4 %













Net (loss) income attributable to Stewart (8.2) 57.9 (114 %)

Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:







Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) 1.8 (4.1)



Other adjustments - 1.4



Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments (0.4) 0.6



Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes 1.4 (2.1)



Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Stewart (6.8) 55.8 (112 %)











Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 27,201 27,444



Net (loss) income per share (0.30) 2.11



Adjusted net (loss) income per share (0.25) 2.03







Quarter Ended March 31,



2023 2022 % Chg

Title Segment:







Revenues 461.6 729.4 (37 %)

Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) 1.8 (3.8)



Adjusted revenues 463.5 725.6 (36 %)

Pretax (loss) income (0.7) 82.8 (101 %)

Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:







Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) 1.8 (3.8)



Acquired intangible asset amortization 2.8 1.8



Adjusted pretax income 3.9 80.8 (95 %)

Pretax margin (0.1 %) 11.4 %



Adjusted pretax margin 0.8 % 11.1 %



Real Estate Solutions Segment:







Revenues 62.6 89.4 (30 %)

Pretax income 1.4 6.8 (80 %)

Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:







Acquired intangible asset amortization 5.8 6.4



Adjusted pretax income 7.2 13.2 (45 %)

Pretax margin 2.2 % 7.6 %



Adjusted pretax margin 11.5 % 14.8 %





View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation