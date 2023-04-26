MSA Safety Showcases Firefighter Safety Technology at FDIC

Join MSA to see how its technology-based solutions are enhancing firefighter safety and accountability

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At fire scenes, maydays are declared nearly 80 percent of the time due to a lack of firefighter situational awareness, according to Project Mayday, a collective study of mayday incidents, responses and prevention. While mayday calls are just one of many challenges facing firefighters on the fireground, MSA Safety, Inc., (NYSE: MSA) will showcase solutions that address these challenges at this week's Fire Department Instructor's Conference (FDIC) in Indianapolis, Indiana. FDIC is one of the world's largest firefighter conferences and attracts more than 30,000 fire service professionals. This year, to address the connectivity, accountability, and communications challenges facing those firefighters and their colleagues, MSA will feature the latest enhancements to its Connected Firefighter Platform.

MSA Safety will feature its latest enhancement to the Connected Firefighter Platform at FDIC this year. FireGrid™ Map View is accessible through a tablet and can help incident commanders with on-scene accountability and situational awareness. Map View utilizes the LUNAR device’s GPS capabilities to enable tracking of a firefighter's estimated location when outside of a structure. (PRNewswire)

The MSA Connected Firefighter Platform is an ecosystem of technology-based equipment and tools centered around the industry-leading MSA G1 self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA). The Platform includes the LUNAR® Connected Device, a handheld device that provides search and rescue capabilities for firefighters and serves as a personal thermal imaging camera, FireGrid software, HUB, and ALTAIR® portable gas detectors.

Specific to accountability and situational awareness, MSA will feature FireGrid™ Map View, its latest enhancement to the Connected Firefighter Platform. Map View utilizes the LUNAR device's GPS capabilities to enable tracking of a firefighter's estimated location when outside of a structure. In use, Map View provides incident commanders with additional firefighter information from other devices on the Connected Firefighter Platform, including team assignment, G1 SCBA air pressure, and alarm status.

"We're using technology to drive change and enhance safety in the fire service industry," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Safety Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "By providing customers with connected solutions, we are solving unique and challenging customer needs and leading a transformation in the ways firefighters do their jobs."

Since LUNAR's release in 2019, MSA has continuously enhanced the capabilities of the device, Mr. Vartanian explained. At FDIC, MSA will highlight the latest LUNAR update – inclusion with FirstNet®, a nationwide public safety communications network. LUNAR is the first device of its kind to work with the FirstNet network, which helps to ensure critical data and information from first responders are transmitted during high-traffic situations when cellular network usage is constricted, such as during natural disaster or national emergencies. FirstNet was developed by the U.S. Congress and the first responder community following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

In addition to connected technologies, MSA will highlight a broad range of other fire product safety solutions, including the G1 SCBA, MSA Cairns® fire helmets, and MSA Globe fire protective clothing and boots. Attendees can also learn more about the ALTAIR io 4™ portable gas detection wearable and MSA+™, the company's comprehensive safety subscription offering. MSA+ is currently available for the LUNAR device and ALTAIR gas detectors.

"Thanks to the strength and diversity of our fire safety product portfolio, MSA is uniquely positioned to drive change in the fire service," Mr. Vartanian said. "Firefighting is a challenging profession, and we pride ourselves in providing the firefighters who put their trust in the MSA brand with innovative solutions and technologies that help keep them safe."

This year MSA is in Booth 2511. To stay up to date with the latest happening at FDIC, visit www.MSAFire.com/FDIC or follow MSA Fire's Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn pages.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, software, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The Company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including fire service, the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2022 revenues of $1.5 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The Company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

