MajorKey Accelerates Pureplay Information Security Strategy with Acquisition of Legion Star

CHICAGO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MajorKey Technologies today announced the acquisition of Legion Star, a Chicago-based cloud security and identity management business, in the latest advance of its pureplay information security strategy. MajorKey's lead sponsor is The Acacia Group, specialist investors in digital transformation companies. Acacia is backing the company's focus on information security, building on its strong track record in this field to create a market leader in securing digital transformation initiatives through investment in organic growth and focused acquisitions.

MajorKey Technologies is a leading global technology strategy, design and enterprise operations partner to public and private sector clients focused on cloud-enabled digital transformation. With more than twenty years' experience, the Company guides clients through complex technology landscapes to arrive at simple, smart choices that are implemented to the very highest standards. MajorKey delivers better experiences through harmonized technologies that power its customer's digital transformation. Its services include Digital Strategic Consulting, Enterprise Service Management, Identity Access Management, DevSecOps and Software Development, Cloud Adoption and Managed Services—delivered through its highly-skilled teams of on-shore, near-shore and off-shore resources. The Company holds top tier partnerships with some of the world's leading innovators, including AWS, SailPoint, AppDynamics, Okta and Atlassian, to name a few. (PRNewsfoto/MajorKey Technologies) (PRNewswire)

With the acquisition of Legion Star, MajorKey immediately becomes one of America's largest and most capable information security businesses. Legion Star's team of 40 identity and cloud security specialists adds a wealth of technical and service knowledge and experience to MajorKey's capabilities. In addition to their Identity and Access Management (IAM) expertise, Legion Star's consultants and engineers are highly skilled in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Privileged Access Management (PAM), Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM), Cloud Security, Application Deployment and Security, and Data Security and Governance. The combined company has over 150 specialist consultants and engineers experienced in all aspects of identity governance and access management, with deep knowledge across the leading product solutions in this space.

"The outstanding team at Legion Star significantly enhances our skills base and MajorKey's position as a market leader in information security," said Michael Yario, CEO of MajorKey. "Together we are capable of helping our public and private sector clients tackle the most complex security challenges. We combine extensive expertise in the evolving threat landscape with deep product knowledge of the latest solutions on the market and decades of technical and service experience to ensure sustained protection for our clients. We welcome Legion Star to the MajorKey family and look forward to realizing our full potential together."

"Legion Star is renowned for building quality information security solutions that address the growing complexity of corporate and public sector identity threat vectors. Like MajorKey, we achieved this by building a culture that combines industry leaders, technology specialists and a focused management team," said Grant Small, Founder and CEO of Legion Star. "The cultural alignment with MajorKey is fundamental as we come together to create new value for our clients and new opportunities for our people. We can't wait to get started."

Under the combined business, Grant Small joins MajorKey's Executive Leadership Team as the Chief Revenue Officer, reporting to CEO Michael Yario. Small will be focused on leading the company's experienced sales team to drive growth from new clients and expand MajorKey's value to its current clients. The company will continue to be headquartered in Chicago, with regional teams supporting customers worldwide.

MajorKey Technologies is a leading information security partner to public and private sector clients focused on securing cloud-enabled digital transformation initiatives. With twenty-five years of experience, The Company helps clients find value through more efficient security operations and reductions in financial, reputational, and operational risks. The Company provides advisory, integration, and managed services delivered through its highly skilled teams of onshore, nearshore, and offshore resources. MajorKey holds top tier partnerships with some of the world's leading innovators, including SailPoint, Saviynt, ForgeRock, Okta, Ping Identity, and CyberArk.

