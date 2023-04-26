I-Mab Announces Poster Presentation of Proprietary CD73 Antibody Uliledlimab at ASCO 2023

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SHANGHAI, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that a poster featuring the latest clinical data of uliledlimab, the Company's proprietary and highly differentiated CD73 antibody, in combination with PD-1 therapy in non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), will be presented at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place June 2-6 in Chicago, Illinois.

Presentation details:

Abstract Title: Uliledlimab and Toripalimab Combination Therapy in Treatment Naïve Advanced

NSCLC: Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial Results Using CD73 as a Potential Predictive Biomarker Abstract Number: 2570 Presenting Author: Prof. Qing Zhou, Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital Session: Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy Location: Hall A, McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, Illinois Presentation Date/Time: June 3, 2023, 8:00 am – 11:00 am E.T.

About Uliledlimab

Uliledlimab (also known as TJD5) is a differentiated, humanized antibody against CD73, an ecto-enzyme expressed on stromal cells and tumors that converts extracellular adenosine monophosphate (AMP) to adenosine. Adenosine, in turn, binds to adenosine receptors on relevant immune cells and inhibits anti-tumor immune responses in the tumor microenvironment. Uliledlimab is expected to offer clinical benefits by suppressing tumor growth in concert with checkpoint therapies such as PD-(L)1 antibodies. Uliledlimab is effective in anti-tumor activities through a unique intra-dimer binding, leading to differentiated and favorable functional properties, as evident in preclinical studies.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a dynamic, global biotech company focused on discovery, development and soon, commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics in the therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through innovation. I-Mab's innovative pipeline of more than 10 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by the Company's Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market development strategies through internal R&D and global partnerships and commercial partnerships. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou, Lishui and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter, and WeChat.

I-Mab Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding data from clinical studies of uliledlimab, the potential implications of clinical data for patients, and I-Mab's advancement of, and anticipated clinical development, regulatory milestones, and commercialization of uliledlimab. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including but not limited to I-Mab's ability to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or NDA/BLA approval; the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities regarding regulatory approval of I-Mab's drug candidates; I-Mab's ability to achieve commercial success for its drug candidates, if approved; I-Mab's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its technology and drugs; I-Mab's reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing and other services; I-Mab's limited operating history and I-Mab's ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its drug candidates; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's clinical development, commercial and other operations, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in I-Mab's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in I-Mab's subsequent filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to I-Mab, and I-Mab undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

