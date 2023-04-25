Noble Acquires the Hampton Inn & Suites Charlottesville | At The University

ATLANTA, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") today announced the acquisition of the Hampton Inn & Suites Charlottesville - At The University. Prominently located on Main Street adjacent to the University of Virginia and the UVA Medical Center, the hotel will undergo a comprehensive upgrade to all hotel guestrooms and suites, public areas, and meeting spaces.

The Hampton Inn & Suites Charlottesville - At The University is steps away from the more than 120 retail outlets and 30 restaurants at Charlottesville's Historic Downtown Mall. In addition, the new $35 million, 14-acre UVA School of Data Science is scheduled to open to students in the spring of 2024.

" Charlottesville represents all of the key macro trends we proactively look for when identifying markets we believe will outperform as we enter a new lodging cycle," said Noble's Dustin Fisher. "With its city-center location, this property is well-positioned to capture market share across a diversified mix of leisure, healthcare, and university demand generators. Through our planned value-add renovation, we intend to further enhance the guest experience and solidify the property's position as a top choice for travelers to the area."

Noble is a real estate investment manager specializing in the travel and hospitality sector. With a track record spanning three decades, Noble has invested more than $5.0 billion in communities throughout the country, adding value across cycles and creating thousands of jobs.

