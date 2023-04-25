It's Alive: FlexScreen's Award-Winning Automated Window Screen Line Is Fully Operational

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexScreen welcomed the world's first and only automated window screen line to its flagship manufacturing plant in Pittsburgh last week. After being in production for several months, the 1,300-square-foot machine is up and running and producing window screens faster than ever.

"It was so exciting to finally see the FlexScreen Automated Window Screen Line being loaded off the truck." - Joe Altieri

The FlexScreen Automated Window Screen Line was a chosen recipient of the 2023 BIG Innovations Award from the Business Intelligence Group. The reward seems fitting, as FlexScreen inventor and CEO Joe Altieri believes that FlexScreen will soon become the new standard window screen, thanks to the help of the automated line.

"It was so exciting to finally see the FlexScreen Automated Window Screen Line being loaded off the truck into our facility," Altieri recounts. "This technology has never been available until now, and it's going to change how window screens are made."

This is not the first time FlexScreen has revolutionized the window industry. Not only did they reinvent the modern window screen, but now, they are reinventing how screens are made.

The FlexScreen Automated Window Screen Line can produce window screens faster and at lower costs than any other window screen. Currently, there is no automated process for making standard aluminum window screens. Several window manufacturing companies have already signed up to license FlexScreen's exclusive automated line, which will significantly increase manufacturing efficiency and reduce production costs for each company.

Even in its earliest form, the FlexScreen Automated Window Screen Line is more advanced than all current window screen production technology on the market. Divided into four separate stations, the automated line starts and completes a window screen in less than two minutes. The FlexScreen Automated Window Screen Line needs only four operators to run production, and the company expects this number to lower even further as advancements are made in the future.

FlexScreen is eager to license its technology to window manufacturers, and the companies have shown equal interest. As more licensees are added to the list, the lead time of the automated line grows. Already, several window companies are in agreement and have purchased their own FlexScreen Automated Window Screen Line.

About FlexScreen: FlexScreen is the world's first and only flexible window screen. The technology behind aluminum window screens has not changed in over 100 years. They have always been easily damaged, complicated to install and remove, and a constant source of frustration for homeowners. After working as a sales rep in the window industry for years, Joe grew tired of the endless complaints he received from customers about their dissatisfaction with their aluminum window screens, and he set out to solve the problem.

Starting with a model in his home garage, Altieri eventually created a prototype of what is now known as the perfect window screen: FlexScreen. The sleek, low-profile, and highly durable PVC-coated spring steel FlexScreen frame effortlessly snaps into the window screen pocket, where it disappears, resulting in a complete view of the outside. Offered in various mesh types and custom-made to the customer's exact window dimensions, FlexScreen provides an attractive, sleek, and durable window screen solution.

FlexScreen was featured on ABC's hit show Shark Tank™ in 2020 and landed a deal with Lori Greiner, known as the "Queen of QVC," who later said on a FlexScreen Shark Tank™ Update episode, "Our goal with FlexScreen is to replace the window screen industry completely." Company growth has skyrocketed, and FlexScreen continues to revolutionize the window industry.

