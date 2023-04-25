Iron Workers Union endorses President Joe Biden for Second Term

Iron Workers Union Wants President Biden For Four More Years After Seeing Tremendous Work As Pro-Union Administration

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental, and Reinforcing Iron Workers proudly endorses President Joe Biden's run for reelection to a second presidential term. The endorsement comes as President Biden continues to hold true to his promise of being the most pro-union President.

"President Biden is a friend to union Ironworkers," Iron Workers General President Eric Dean said.

Over the last three years, President Biden stood firm in his promise of being the most labor-friendly president in history. Taking on key issues such as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the CHIPS and Science Act, all putting union Ironworkers to work right now. This administration has fought to make sure American workers are on jobsites with fair pay, good benefits, and safe working conditions.

"President Biden is a friend to union Ironworkers," Iron Workers General President Eric Dean said. "He has proven time and again that union workers are a priority to this administration, and we want to continue this momentum. President Biden is the right candidate for the Labor Movement."

The Ironworkers will mobilize our membership in support of Joe Biden's campaign and urge all working Americans to support his reelection. The 2024 election will be the most important in this nation's history. Organized labor will lead the way in protecting our democracy.

The Iron Workers (IW) represents 130,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in fabrication shops.

