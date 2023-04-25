IDEMIA IDENTITY AND SECURITY ACHIEVES KEY MILESTONES IN 2023

IDEMIA Identity and Security has delivered 60 million smart credentials, administered 50 million state and local government enrollments, and processed 17 million TSA PreCheck® enrollments for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

RESTON, Va., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Identity and Security, the leading provider of biometrics and secure identity solutions to federal, state, and local government agencies, is pleased to announce several accomplishments in 2023, demonstrating its industry-leading position across the identity and security industries.

IDEMIA Logo (PRNewswire)

IDEMIA Identity and Security has produced and shipped 60 million identification smart credentials in the Americas region, a product utilized by federal agencies to secure identity and authenticate employees and contractors under the Federal Information Processing Standard 201 (FIPS 201) Evaluation Program. IDEMIA Identity and Security's smart credentials are the official standardized and interoperable ID card for access control for federal employees and contractors serving over 120+ federal agencies in addition to commercial customers.

"This milestone is a clear example of the market demand for smart credential technology that ensures the highest level of security and the trust our customers have in our team, our technologies, and our expertise," said Michael Hash, Senior Vice President, Civil Identity, IDEMIA Identity and Security North America.



Earlier this year, IDEMIA Identity and Security processed over 50 million state and local government enrollments and is the long-standing partner to government agencies for secure enrollment, issuance, and verification of physical and digital identity credentials. IDEMIA's enrollment partnership with state and local government agencies started in the mid-1990s and has experienced exponential growth. IDEMIA Identity and Security currently partners with 22 statewide programs and thousands of state and county agencies nationwide.

"Our team is proud to empower state and local agencies with leading identity enrollment solutions that enable greater citizen inclusion and the delivery of mission-critical services for government agencies," said Casey Mayfield, Senior Vice President, Justice and Public Safety, IDEMIA Identity and Security North America. "Passing 50 million enrollments is a true testament to our strong collaboration over the last 25+ years with state and local governments. We look forward to the next 25 years!"

As an authorized TSA enrollment provider since 2013, IDEMIA Identity and Security just surpassed 17 million enrollments for the TSA PreCheck program. IDEMIA Identity and Security has more than 560 TSA PreCheck enrollment centers in airports and communities nationwide to offer applicants a convenient way to enroll in TSA PreCheck.These centers also provide enrollment for other TSA programs, including Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC®), Hazardous Materials Endorsement Threat Assessment Program (HAZMAT Endorsement), and Flight Training Security Program (FTSP).

"TSA PreCheck is one of the most valuable consumer-based government programs, and we are proud to continue offering an accessible and convenient enrollment process. The 17 million enrollments milestone demonstrates the benefits travelers recognize in the TSA PreCheck program," said Lisa Sullivan, Senior Vice President, Travel and Transport, IDEMIA Identity and Security North America.

