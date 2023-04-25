eCurrency announces Centralized CBDC capability

OAKLAND, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eCurrency Mint Inc. announces the release of the eCurrency Centralized CBDC platform to complement its Decentralized and Hybrid CBDC platforms. With this release, the company can support the full spectrum of central bank CBDC deployment options. eCurrency Mint is the leading CBDC technology provider enabling central banks to securely mint, issue, distribute and monitor digital currency. CBDC is the digital form of legal tender and a direct liability of the central bank.

eCurrency technology can now meet all deployment options without compromising the security or scalability of its solution

The demand for CBDC technology has risen in recent years as central banks around the world have accelerated their interest and plans for deployment of digital currency. Central banks wish to deploy CBDCs that range from a highly decentralized "bearer instrument" to a centralized "ledger". The eCurrency technology can now meet all these deployment options without compromising the security or scalability of its solution. The eCurrency solution, based on DSC3 technology, can scale to support the largest global economies and is resistant to quantum computing attacks.

"We are pleased to add Centralized CBDC capability to our offerings, reinforcing eCurrency as the leading CBDC technology provider. Building this capability on top of our DSC3 technology ensures the solution maintains the highest levels of security and performance as is required for CBDC" said Mitch Cohen, Chief Security Office, eCurrency.

The company's platform, via its open API, interfaces with central bank Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), instant payment and commercial payment systems (Montran announcement). Banks and financial intermediaries can continue to operate their own payment and wallet platforms and interface seamlessly with the eCurrency CBDC solution. This significantly reduces the cost and time involved in deploying CBDC.

eCurrency Mint pioneered the technology to enable central banks to securely issue, distribute and supervise Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). This digital fiat currency will operate alongside notes and coins as digital legal tender. The company combines hardware, software, and cryptographic security protocols to provide central banks the tools they need to preserve their charter as the sole issuer of sovereign currency in an increasingly digital economy. eCurrency supports the huge economic opportunities presented by the global shift to digital payments, including efficiency gains, financial inclusion, sustainability and economic growth.

