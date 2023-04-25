Clinical Education Director and Advisor to the Alliance for Excellent Education Dr. Rudy Crew Joins MIND Education's Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Education has welcomed Dr. Rudy Crew to its board of directors. A nationally-acclaimed educator, Dr. Crew is a clinical professor at the University of Southern California, Rossier School of Education. His career has extended from the classroom to the chancellorship of New York City Public Schools, the nation's largest school district. Dr. Crew also served as president of Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn, New York, from 2013-2021.

"My guiding principle is to ensure all students, especially underprivileged and minority students, are able to reach the pinnacle of academic achievement," said Dr. Crew. "I look forward to advancing this mission as a new member of MIND's board of directors."

Dr. Crew has made it his mission to overhaul and strengthen America's educational system. His book, Only Connect: The Way to Save Our Schools, has influenced public discourse about the future of education and continues to drive vital public discussion.

The Chancellor's District, the Parent Academy, and the School Improvement Zone are among just a few of Dr. Crew's innovations that are considered national models for reform. These successful strategies have engaged parents, business and political leaders, and the community, ensuring that students achieve higher levels of success and are prepared for the global challenges ahead.

"Dr. Crew's commitment to accelerate student achievement across the nation and his determination to improve the state of education is a welcome asset to MIND's mission," said MIND's CEO Brett Woudenberg. "I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Dr. Crew as he brings his experience as an educator and his dedication to ensuring all students are equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems."

About MIND Education

MIND Education engages, motivates, and challenges students towards mathematical success through its mission to mathematically equip all students to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math, a pre-K–8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems; and InsightMath, a neuroscience-based K-6 curriculum that transforms student learning by teaching math the way the brain learns so all students are equipped to succeed. During the 2022-23 school year, MIND Education and ST Math reached more than 2.28 million students and 115,000 educators across the country. Visit MIND Education to learn more.

