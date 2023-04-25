ARPA Network Secures Investment from DWF Labs to Fuel Growth of Decentralized Computing Solutions

SINGAPORE, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARPA Network, a leading decentralized secure computation network, announced today that it has secured a multi-million dollar strategic investment from DWF Labs . Together, DWF Labs and ARPA Network will establish a vibrant, dynamic collaboration, poised to transform the blockchain landscape and usher in new standards of privacy, security, and fairness. This might include actions aimed to further enhance ARPA's R&D capability of cryptography and blockchain, establishing connection with DWF's portfolio projects, as well as facilitating wider utility of threshold signature scheme across multiple verticals in the blockchain industry.

ARPA Network's threshold BLS signature network provides a reliable infrastructure for verifiable Random Number Generators (RNG), secure wallet, cross-chain bridge, and decentralized custody across multiple blockchains. With the investment from DWF Labs, ARPA Network is set to expedite the development of innovative applications built upon its infrastructure, including solutions for gaming, lottery, NFT minting, whitelisting, key generation, and blockchain validator task distribution.

"We are thrilled to have DWF Labs as a partner in our journey to democratize secure computation," said Felix Xu, co-founder of ARPA Network. "While the investment will help to accelerate our R&D, DWF's extensive experience and resources in the digital asset market will undoubtedly boost our growth and enable us to develop more groundbreaking solutions for the blockchain ecosystem."

This partnership will provide ARPA Network with additional resources and support needed to continue its rapid growth and development, expand its marketing efforts, raise its brand profile, and engage even more diverse audiences across multiple industries. As a result, ARPA is now well-positioned to take itself to the next level and capitalize on the numerous opportunities that lie ahead.

ARPA Network (ARPA) is a decentralized secure computation network built to improve the fairness, security, and privacy of blockchains. ARPA threshold BLS signature network serves as the infrastructure of verifiable Random Number Generator (RNG), secure wallet, cross-chain bridge, and decentralized custody across multiple blockchains.

ARPA was previously known as ARPA Chain, a privacy-preserving Multi-party Computation (MPC) network founded in 2018. ARPA Mainnet has completed over 224,000 computation tasks in the past years. ARPA's experience in MPC and other cryptography laid the foundation for its innovative threshold BLS signature schemes (TSS-BLS) system design and led it to today's ARPA Network.

Randcast, a verifiable Random Number Generator (RNG), is the first application that leverages ARPA as infrastructure. Randcast offers a cryptographically generated random source with superior security and low cost compared to other solutions. Metaverse, game, lottery, NFT minting and whitelisting, key generation, and blockchain validator task distribution can benefit from Randcast's tamper-proof randomness.

