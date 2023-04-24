Retail Giant, Target, is Now Offering Hapi Water, a Fast-Growing Sugar-Free Beverage Line

American families are embracing Hapi Water; a great-tasting, healthy alternative to sugary beverages

FORT WORTH, Texas , April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hapi Water, the fast-growing flavored water that families are turning to for great-tasting flavor without sugar, is now available throughout the United States and on the shelves of Target stores.

Hapi Water is an innovative flavored water that offers the great-tasting flavors of childhood without sugar, calories, or compromising taste. (PRNewswire)

"We're excited that Target, one of the most iconic retailers in the country, has added Hapi Water to its curated selection of offerings. Target has established itself as a company that aims to inspire shoppers with products that offer joyful experiences, a shared value that was important in the development of Hapi Water," said Todd Fitzgerald, CEO of Hapi Drinks. "Our partnership with Target advances our mission of making healthy and great-tasting beverages available for families across the country."

Hapi Water was created as a healthy alternative to the sugary beverages many kids tend to drink. Hapi Water has also become a go-to for adults, who are drawn to its great taste and healthy ingredients. With zero grams of sugar, a good source of Vitamin C and zero calories in every pouch, Hapi Water offers one of the healthiest flavored water products on the market.

Target shoppers will be able to purchase Hapi Water beverages in three delicious and refreshing flavors, including Pure Punch, Apple Joy and Grape D'Vine. Hapi Water's line of great-tasting and fruit-flavored beverages also includes Sunny Strawberry Kiwi. Hapi Water comes in convenient 6-ounce pouches and is sold in boxes of eight.

This announcement comes on the heels of Hapi Water's expansion into new retailers, including Harris Teeter, a leading grocery chain in the Southeastern U.S. The brand is now in more than 1,500 stores across the country.

Visit www.hapidrinks.com/pages/find-hapi to view an interactive map to find all locations now selling Hapi Water near you. More information may be found on the website at www.HapiDrinks.com , as well as on Instagram at @HapiDrinks , on Facebook at @HapiDrink and on TikTok at @Hapi_Drinks .

About Hapi Water

About Target

