Mohegan Entertainment Scores #1 Ranking in two Separate Countries

UNCASVILLE, Conn., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan, world-renowned entertainment and gaming brand formerly known as Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, is excited to announce that the all-new 5,000-seat OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, which recently celebrated its Grand Opening with a sell-out Billy Joel performance in February, has been nominated for "Casino of the Year – Arena" by the Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM). This venue has also finished the month of March as the top ranked entertainment venue for its size in Canada as well as #10 worldwide for its size. Mohegan's flagship property, Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, is also excited to announce that Mohegan Sun Arena is the #1 ranked Arena for its size in the United States, and ranked #2 worldwide for its size, according to Pollstar Magazine.

"It's incredible to see the new OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino nominated for its first Casino of the Year award by ACM, a recognition that Mohegan Sun Arena has taken home several times in its history." -said Tom Cantone, President of Sports & Entertainment for Mohegan. "March was also a phenomenal month for both venues as this is the first time that a casino entertainment organization has had two #1 venues at the same time in two separate countries!"

Mohegan Sun Arena is also currently enjoying a record-setting run of 16 consecutive sell-outs, starting with the Pentatonix performance in late 2022, and stretching through this past weekend when a sold-out Electric Light Orchestra Experience performance took place. This sell-out run also included the Chris Young concert on January 28th; Carrie Underwood on February 11th; WWE Friday Night SmackDown on February 10th; Marc Anthony on February 17th; The Killers on March 17th; Kenny Chesney on April 6th; Chicago on April 14th; Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo on April 15th and more.

Upcoming concerts at the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino include Carly Pearce on April 22nd, Billy Idol on May 5th; Canada's Got Talent Live Finale on May 16th, Kevin Hart: Reality Check on both May 19th and May 20th; Sarah McLachlan on May 25th; Cheap Trick on May 27th, Daughtry on June 21st and much more.

"We could not be more honored with the recognition for the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino." -said Richard Tayler, President of Niagara Casinos. "Our teams have been working incredibly hard to make our venue an amazing experience for customers, associates the artist and the tours that come through. The hard work is being noticed and there is lots to be proud of!"

This spring, Mohegan Sun Arena is gearing up for the likes of John Fogerty on April 27th; Dane Cook on April 29th; Sarah Silverman on May 5th; Louis Tomlinson on May 26th; Walker Hayes on May 27th; Godsmack on May 28th; Bryan Adams on June 11th; Tears For Fears on June 24th and more! And as previously announced, Mohegan Sun's Bruce Springsteen performance is rescheduled for Saturday, September 16th.

ABOUT FALLSVIEW CASINO RESORT : Overlooking the world-famous Horseshoe Falls, Fallsview Casino Resort is an award-winning resort that has been offering premier entertainment and superior guest service since 2004. Featuring a hotel with 372 luxury rooms and suites, Fallsview Casino Resort houses a large and impressive gaming floor with more than 3,500 slot machines and 130 gaming tables. Winner of the Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence for its two signature restaurants, Ponte Vecchio and 21 Club Steak & Seafood, this vibrant resort property features a fitness centre, the state-of-the-art 1,500-seat Avalon Theatre, the 5,000-seat OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, dozens of dining and shopping options, and more than 30,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. For more information, visit fallsviewcasinoresort.com, join us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @fallsviewcasino, or call 1-888-325-5788.

ABOUT OLG: OLG is a crown agency that contributes to a better Ontario by delivering great entertainment experiences for our customers. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping support the horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided nearly $57 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

ABOUT MOHEGAN: Mohegan is the owner, developer and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls; and Mohegan Inspire is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan Digital launched MoheganSunCasino.com and associated smartphone apps in Connecticut on October 19, 2021. The platform offers hundreds of online casino games and industry leading promotions. Mohegan is also the owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit mohegangaming.com.

