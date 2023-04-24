FRESCHETTA PIZZA DELIVERS VIA DOG SLED TO ISOLATED MINNESOTA TOWN IN NEW OUT OF HOME CAMPAIGN

The campaign aims to help residents of Angle Inlet, MN spend less time on the road and more time with their loved ones around the dinner table

WHAT: "The Great Frozen Pizza Expedition" is a new activation from Minnesota-based brand Freschetta®, which is delivering to the residents of United States' northernmost point, Angle Inlet, MN, using local sled dogs to carry a freezer of Freschetta® pizzas across the frozen lake. Content from the activation will run across Freschetta's social channels, including YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Twitter. The campaign was produced with TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles.

"The Great Frozen Pizza Expedition" aims to provide residents of this small town the opportunity to enjoy convenient, delicious Freschetta® pizza without the hassle of a 120 mile round-trip across two U.S.-Canada borders to the grocery store. Altogether allowing them less time in the kitchen (or on the road) and more time with loved ones around the dinner table.

HOW: The Minnesota way: using sled dogs to carry a freezer of Freschetta® pizzas across the frozen lake, providing 150 pizzas to the citizens of Angle Inlet. The Freschetta® pizza freezer is housed at local snowmobile club The Northwest Angle Edge Riders for residents to enjoy. The Freschetta® freezer will stay with the club due to it being the heart and soul of the down during on and off-season months.

WHY: Due to a mapping error in the 1700s, the town of Angle Inlet, MN is the northernmost point of the contiguous US, locked between Canada and a lake. Unpredictable weather conditions, like 30mph winds, make even the most simple of life's tasks more difficult for its residents.

"Some of the challenges of living up here, getting fuel, supplies…groceries… it's just not right around the corner," explained Ben Johnson, a local contractor. In fact, the journey to the grocery store can take up to five hours. Now, Freschetta® pizza and The Great Frozen Pizza Expedition are bringing delicious frozen pizza made with high-quality ingredients to the residents of Angle Inlet in the most Minnesota way possible.

