Empatica Unveils Actigraphy Offering for Clinical Trials at AAN 2023

Purpose-Built Actigraphy Solution Offers a New Standard for Reliable and Convenient Analysis of Sleep and Activity through Empatica's Proven Health Monitoring Platform

BOSTON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empatica, a digital health and AI company developing medical-grade wearables and digital biomarkers for health monitoring and diagnostics, today announced the launch of Empatica Actigraphy, a powerful new addition to the company's FDA-cleared Empatica Health Monitoring Platform, offering a new set of digital biomarkers for monitoring sleep and physical activity along with the capability to collect data continuously for up to 14 days on a single charge. The new offering premiered at the American Academy of Neurology's 2023 Annual Meeting, the world's leading gathering of neurology leaders.

"We believe our community of leading researchers and health care professionals deserve the most reliable, accurate and powerful tools for collecting clinical data" said Matteo Lai, co-founder and CEO of Empatica. "Today, they can access more than twenty new digital measures focused on sleep and activity monitoring on our existing FDA-cleared platform and patient-centric technology. We are proud to continue our work to set the standard for digital health measurements."

Empatica Actigraphy offers two distinct "sensor modes" for EmbracePlus, Empatica's advanced smartwatch for continuous health monitoring: Actigraphy Pro and Actigraphy Optimized. These hardware configurations are designed to tackle commonly faced challenges in clinical research and lower the burden of the patient experience, to improve compliance and participation while generating meaningful data over extended time periods.

Empatica Actigraphy was specifically developed to suit the needs of sleep and activity-related studies and provide digital biomarkers across various core areas including:

Sleep analysis

Sleep detection

Gait/step count

Wearing detection

Body position

Activity intensity

Energy expenditure

Activity counts

Activity classification

Empatica's Platform adds key sleep and activity measures to an already rich offering of digital biomarkers including pulse rate, SpO2 and respiratory rate, making it a highly scalable solution beyond the capabilities of other actigraphy options currently available in the market.

Empatica Actigraphy is available today for use in clinical trials. To learn more about utilizing Empatica Actigraphy and the Empatica Health Monitoring Platform, please visit us at https://www.empatica.com/embraceplus/actigraphy/

About Empatica

Empatica Inc is a pioneer in continuous, unobtrusive remote health monitoring driven by AI. Empatica's platform and technology are used by thousands of institutional partners for research purposes, in studies examining stress, sleep, epilepsy, migraine, depression, addiction, and other conditions. Its flagship medical wearable, EmbracePlus, has been developed with key partners including HHS, USAMRDC, and the NASA-funded TRISH.

