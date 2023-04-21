VIDEO: SinglePoint CEO Wil Ralston Joins Public.com Discussing Company Strategy to Become a Market Leader in the Rapidly Growing Renewable Energy Sector

PHOENIX, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB:SING), a Company focused on providing renewable energy solutions, energy services, energy storage and innovative air purification and safety products, shares a corporate video update with CEO Wil Ralston. Mr. Ralston recently joined a Public.com podcast to discuss the future direction of SinglePoint and the renewable energy sector. The podcast originally aired March 14, 2023.

To read the Company's most recent Press Release (April 20, 2023) update and 2023 strategy click here .

Watch Full Video Here:

https://youtu.be/3RHVg0ldJZk

Audio Only Available on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0YAeHdUe5cGYWojmqa4Big?si=_pEH6rB9QFe90_wEL86gRQ&nd=1

Also available in App Directly on Public.com

https://app.public.com/live-replay/o1U86YWNtOUUwuupQh33FZNzjtX8Gg1b

The Company recently announced Fiscal Year 2022 results reporting an increase in revenue exceeding $21 million vs. less than $1million for FY 2021. SinglePoint operates in two vertical markets covering the Solar, Energy Storage, EV Charging Sector as well as building improvement through indoor air quality and creating safer building environments.

