Givex Announces Voting Results from Its Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Corp. ("Givex" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF), is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 21, 2023 (the "Meeting"), with a majority voting in accordance with management recommendations.

1. Election of Directors

The following six (6) nominees of management, namely, Don Gray, Jim Woodside, Robert Munro, Miles Evans, Michael Carr and Divya Kulkarni were elected as directors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present and voting by ballot or represented by proxy at the meeting. The percentage of votes cast for each nominee were as follows:

Name of Nominee Percentage of Votes For Percentages of Votes Withheld Don Gray 99.55 % 0.45 % Jim Woodside 77.60 % 22.40 % Robert Munro 95.18 % 4.82 % Miles Evans 98.10 % 1.90 % Michael Carr 98.10 % 1.90 % Divya Kulkarni 98.07 % 1.93 % Marc Ladouceur 28.75 % 71.25 %

2. Appointment of Auditor

KPMG LLP ("KPMG") was appointed as auditors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present and voting by ballot or represented by proxy at the meeting. The percentage of votes cast were as follows:

Percentage of Votes For Percentages of Votes Withheld 99.39 % 0.61 %

3. Non-Binding Advisory Resolution One

Non-Binding Advisory Resolution One, being a non-binding advisory resolution to disapprove the approach to executive compensation as disclosed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated April 26, 2022, was not approved by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present and voting by ballot or represented by proxy at the meeting. The votes cast were as follows:

Percentage of Votes For Percentages of Votes Against 24.56 % 75.44 %

4. Non-Binding Advisory Resolution Two

Non-Binding Advisory Resolution Two, being a non-binding advisory resolution requesting the board of directors of the Corporation (the "Board") to establish an ethics committee, was not approved by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present and voting by ballot or represented by proxy at the meeting. The votes cast were as follows:

Percentage of Votes For Percentages of Votes Against 24.51 % 75.49 %

5. Non-Binding Advisory Resolution Three

Non-Binding Advisory Resolution Three, being a non-binding advisory resolution requesting the Board to establish a special committee to undertake a strategic review of the Corporation, was not approved by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present and voting by ballot or represented by proxy at the meeting. The votes cast were as follows:

Percentage of Votes For Percentages of Votes Against 25.24 % 74.76 %

Final voting results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on Givex's website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Givex

Givex Corp. (TSX: GIVX; OTCQX: GIVXF) provides merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands across the globe, comprising approximately 122,000+ active locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at www.givex.com.

