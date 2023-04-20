GameOn Teams up with Luxury Fashion Brand Valentino to Bring "Unboxing" Activations Online

GameOn's intelligent chat platform adds AI-powered digital element to Unboxing Valentino's showcase

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GameOn Technology , the industry-leading chat platform, announced its partnership with renowned luxury fashion brand Valentino to incorporate AI-powered chat into the Spring and Summer global activation, "Unboxing Valentino." The partnership marks GameOn's entrance into fashion as well as Valentino's entry into the chat and generative AI space.

GameOn Technology (PRNewswire)

Launched March 15th 2023, Unboxing Valentino is a showcase of renowned stylists and artists in eight cities – New York, London, Paris, Milan, Dubai, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo – and a digital experience inclusive of everyone, regardless of locations. The stylists and artists have interpreted the collection in their own visual vernacular, and in doing so make the undeniable claim that there is vast diversity and complexity within purity.

GameOn's intelligent chat platform uses select elements of GPT technology to empower authentic conversational experiences, enabling Valentino to create dynamic social interactions. For example, customers can type utterances like "shipping," "inspire me," or even "style icon quiz" within the Valentino app to receive assistance on anything from customer care to product discovery. The interactions will leverage GPT technology, within guardrails set by GameOn, to reduce transaction risk for Valentino and drive instantaneous, accurate feedback for customers while still driving a personalized and safe experience.

More than a dozen North American major league sports franchises rely on GameOn's robust chat platform, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Islanders, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks and more. GameOn also powers similar experiences for other brands, including Riot Games, Rock the Vote, and Travel + Leisure. While GameOn's presence in sports focuses on helping teams assist fans, the company's foray into retail represents a significant milestone for bringing AI-driven conversations and experiences to engage shoppers inquiring about high fashion.

"It's an honor to partner with Valentino on its Unboxing collection," said Richard Cheng, President of GameOn Technology. "As a leader in providing authentic brand-to-fan interactions for a bevy of major league sports teams, we're excited to bring our expertise to retail - starting with an iconic international fashion label. GameOn's platform will evoke a transformative online shopping experience while providing next-level engagement through personalized customer interactions."

For more information, please visit gameontechnology.com

About GameOn Technology

GameOn is the industry-leading intelligent chat platform that powers authentic conversational experiences for some of the world's largest and most popular brands, teams and content properties. Established in 2014 and based in San Francisco, GameOn's omnichannel technology engages fans, drives profitability and saves time and money for partners like the NBA, NFL, NHL, PGA Tour, FIFA, TIME Inc., among others. Founded by proven entrepreneurs Alex Beckman, Kalin Stanojev and Nate Simmons, GameOn has raised $54 million from leading VC firms like Quest Ventures, Mirae Asset Venture Investment, Mighty Capital and celebrity investors like Snoop Dogg, Joe Montana and Gary Payton.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GameOn Technology