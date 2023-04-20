Avelo Airlines to Nearly Triple Number of Nonstop Destinations from Delaware's Wilmington Airport

Avelo adds nine new nonstop destinations spanning five states

Growth represents largest number of nonstop routes ever offered at ILG – expanding from 5 to 14 destinations

Avelo has flown more than 25,000 Customers at ILG within first 90 days

Introductory one-way fares from ILG on the new routes start at $29*

Addition of second Boeing 737 will add at least 35 new ILG jobs – growing base to more than 100 Crewmembers

Avelo announces partnership with University of Delaware Athletics

PHILADELPHIA and WILMINGTON, Del., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the strong Customer demand Avelo Airlines has generated within its first three months of service at Delaware's Wilmington Airport (ILG), the airline announced today it is adding nine new nonstop destinations from ILG this summer. The addition of a second Boeing 737 at its Wilmington base enables Avelo to nearly triple its network from five to 14 routes – the largest number of destinations ever offered at ILG.

Avelo Airlines East Coast flight departing Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Avelo's new East Coast Base in Southern Connecticut. The low-fare airline, which launched six months ago in Los Angeles, now flies to 13 destinations across the U.S. (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines) (PRNewswire)

Introductory one-way fares from ILG on the new routes will start at $29*. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "The strong demand we are generating out of the gate is a testament to the convenient, affordable, reliable and caring air service Avelo has introduced to the Delaware Valley. We are pleased with the enthusiastic reception Avelo has received since our airline took flight here in February. Based on this initial Customer response to our first five Florida routes, we are excited to bring Wilmington these nine new routes to several of our most popular East Coast destinations. We're just getting started and our partnership with the DRBA, as well as leaders, organizations and communities from across the region, keeps getting stronger at every turn. I'm especially thankful for our dedicated and caring ILG-based Crewmembers who have brought Avelo's presence here to life and look forward to welcoming even more folks to our team in the weeks and months ahead."

Delaware Governor John Carney said, "We are grateful that Avelo will be expanding service here in Delaware, and we are excited to welcome more visitors to the First State. Thank you to Avelo for your continued partnership, and for providing passengers from our region with an affordable and convenient way to travel."

Nine New Nonstop Destinations Spanning Five States:

Charleston, South Carolina (CHS) – Starting at $39 one way*

Effective June 23, 2023 – Mondays and Fridays

Daytona Beach, Florida (DAB) – Starting at $49 one way*

Effective June 23, 2023 – Mondays and Fridays

Greenville / Spartanburg, South Carolina (GSP) – Starting at $29 one way*

Effective June 22, 2023 – Thursdays and Sundays

Melbourne / Cocoa Beach, Florida (MLB) – Starting at $49 one way*

Effective June 28, 2023 – Wednesdays and Saturdays

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (MYR) – Starting at $39 one way*

Effective June 23, 2023 – Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays

Nashville, Tennessee (BNA) – Starting at $39 one way*

Effective June 22, 2023 – Thursdays and Sundays

Raleigh / Durham, North Carolina (RDU) – Starting at $29 one way*

Effective June 22, 2023 – Thursdays and Sundays

Savannah, Georgia / Hilton Head, South Carolina (SAV) – Starting at $39 one way*

Effective June 28, 2023 – Wednesdays and Saturdays

Wilmington, North Carolina (ILM) – Starting at $29 one way*

Effective June 22, 2023 – Thursdays and Sundays

These nine new routes join five existing Florida destinations Avelo currently serves from ILG: Orlando (MCO), Tampa (TPA), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Fort Myers (RSW), and West Palm Beach (PBI). Today's announcement also represents Avelo's largest route expansion from a single base since the airline took flight two years ago.

Executive Director of the Delaware River and Bay Authority Thomas J. Cook said, "Today's announcement is historic. With Avelo's fourteen cities now on the schedule, Wilmington Airport offers the most nonstop flight destinations in its history and the second based aircraft will bring additional quality jobs for area citizens. Our focus is to be the airport of choice for people in Delaware, South Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland who seek low fares, quality service and a convenient airport experience."

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer said, "The expansion of cities by Avelo is exciting news for Delaware and the Delaware region. We hope we continue to see Avelo grow their customer base here in the region and continue to expand their offerings."

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said, "It is wonderful news to hear of Avelo's growth in such a short period of time. People throughout our City and in the region are responding favorably to the ease with which you can board your flight at the Wilmington Airport as well as to the way they are treated as customers by the airline staff, pilots and crews. Thanks, Avelo for the affordable rates and great service. Let's continue to grow!"

Growing Avelo at the Delaware Valley's Most Convenient Airport

Wilmington Airport is conveniently located a short drive south of Philadelphia - offering a refreshingly smooth, simple and travel-friendly alternative hometown airport experience. ILG's adjacency to multiple major highways makes it the Delaware Valley's most convenient and travel-friendly airport, encompassing portions of four states: Delaware, Southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and the northern Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Avelo Airlines took flight from ILG on February 1, 2023 – flying more than 25,000 Customers on more than 230 flights in and out of ILG. The airline initially based one 149-seat Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737-700 at ILG serving five nonstop Florida destinations. Earlier this month, Avelo replaced this aircraft with a larger 189-seat Boeing NG 737-800, adding more capacity at ILG. Effective June 22, 2023, Avelo will base a second 737-800 at ILG.

To support the additional aircraft and flights, Avelo expects to hire at least 35 new ILG-based Crewmembers, including pilots, flight attendants, airport customer service Crewmembers, aircraft maintenance technicians and supervisors. The additional jobs, coupled with Avelo's existing 75 ILG-based Crewmembers will grow Avelo's Wilmington-based parttime and fulltime employment to more than 100 Crewmembers. Candidates can learn more about Avelo career opportunities by visiting AveloAir.com/Careers.

In addition to ILG, Avelo operates bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU).

Avelo Teams Up with University of Delaware Athletics

As part of its ongoing commitment to the greater Delaware Valley community, Avelo announced today a partnership with the University of Delaware. Avelo will become a proud partner of UD athletics across multiple sports, including opportunities for fans to win tickets at football and basketball games, as well as working closely with the university to support communities across Delaware.

University of Delaware Director of Athletics, Community and Campus Recreation Services Chrissi Rawak said, "We are very excited to welcome Avelo Airlines, ILG Wilmington Airport, and Delaware River & Bay Authority into the Blue Hens family of partners. It's important for us to partner with local businesses to grow the sense of community and pride for the 302!"

America's Affordable and Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than two million Customers on over 17,000 flights.

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet onboard.

Additionally, the 15 American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

Avelo serves 43 destinations spanning 24 states. The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with a faster and simpler travel experience, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. In fact, Avelo has established itself as one of America's most reliable airlines with industry-leading on time, completion factor and checked bag handling performance.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 43 popular destinations across the U.S., including its five bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

About The Delaware River and Bay Authority

The DRBA, a bi-state governmental agency created by Compact in 1962, owns and operates the Delaware Memorial Bridge, the Cape May-Lewes Ferry, and the Forts Ferry Crossing. The DRBA also manages corporate and aviation properties through its economic development powers - two airports in New Jersey (Millville Airport and Cape May Airport) and three in Delaware (Wilmington Airport, Civil Air Terminal and Delaware Airpark). All DRBA operating revenues are generated through the bridge, ferry and airport facilities. For more information, visit www.drba.net.

Media Contacts:

Courtney Goff

Avelo Airlines

(501)258-2931

cgoff@aveloair.com

Jim Salmon

DRBA / ILG

(609)774-0052

james.salmon@drba.net

Porsha Green

ILG and Avelo Airlines

(302)838-1383

porsha@purposepragency.com

*Very low, one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $29 between ILG and GSP, ILM and RDU. Fares start at $39 between ILG and BNA, CHS, MYR and SAV. Fares start at $49 between ILG and DAB and MLB. Travel must be completed by September 6, 2023. Fares must be booked by May 1, 2023. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $20 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

