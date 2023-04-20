AANP Supports U.S. House Legislation Strengthening Patient Access to Health Care

ICAN Act would remove practice barriers for nurse practitioners

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) announces its strong support for H.R. 2713, the Improving Care and Access to Nurses (ICAN) Act. AANP thanks Reps. Dave Joyce (R-OH), Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR), Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), Glenn Grothman (R-WI), Ann Kuster (D-NH), Jen Kiggans (R-VA), Chris Pappas (D-NH), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Adrian Smith (R-NE) and Lauren Underwood (D-IL) for introducing this legislation, which would improve health care access for Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries by removing barriers to practice for nurse practitioners (NPs) and other advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs).

NPs rally outside of the U.S. Capitol for the ICAN Act. The legislation would increase access to medically necessary health care services for patients across the country by removing outdated federal barriers to care. (PRNewswire)

"This critical legislation would remove outdated barriers to practice that delay access to health care for our patients," said AANP President April Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN. "Health care policies must be reflective of those who are providing high-quality care in our communities. The ICAN Act will move health care delivery forward for patients, providers and our nation."

NPs provide high-quality health care to Medicare and Medicaid patients across all geographic areas and health care settings. Over 40% of Medicare beneficiaries receive care from NPs, and NPs are the fastest-growing Medicare provider group. Yet, despite the essential health care NPs provide to Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, barriers still exist within the programs that prevent the effective and efficient delivery of care.

The ICAN Act would increase access to health care services for patients across the country by removing outdated federal barriers to care. This bill would authorize NPs to order cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, certify when patients with diabetes need therapeutic shoes, have their patients fully included in the beneficiary attribution process for the Medicare Shared Savings Program, refer patients for medical nutrition therapy, certify and recertify a patient's terminal illness for hospice eligibility, perform all mandatory examinations in skilled nursing facilities and more.

"We urge Congress to pass this important legislation," said Kapu. "These common-sense updates to the Medicare and Medicaid programs will better reflect the current health care workforce and ensure patients continue to receive the high-quality health care they need and deserve."

American Association of Nurse Practitioners (PRNewsfoto/American Association of Nurse P) (PRNewswire)

