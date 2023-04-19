VISIT A RENAISSANCE MASTERPIECE WITH DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, PADOVA

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, the weekly travelogue series that takes viewers inside Scientology Churches all around the world and discovers what makes each one unique, presents an episode featuring Padova, Italy, which premiered Monday, April 17, 2023.

DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

ABOUT DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, PADOVA

Padova is an enchanting medieval Italian city—a place whose university counted amongst its professors Galileo Galilei himself. The city is known for its historic public squares, iconic architecture, museums and amazing cuisine. It's now also renowned for the meticulously restored villa that is home to the Church of Scientology Padova.

The Church building is a landmark Venetian villa originally constructed in 1744. After World War II, the building fell into disrepair and stood as a shell of its former self. After the Church acquired the building, it engaged local artisans skilled in age-old techniques to bring the building back to its former glory. Teams of specialists restored ornate cornices, original frescoes and Venetian terrazzo floors. The final result breathed life back into a vital and historically significant landmark.

In this episode, Padova's Church of Scientology staff treat viewers to a captivating lesson on the city's rich cultural history. Points of interest include UNESCO World Heritage Site the Palace of Reason, the famed Saint Anthony's Basilica and Café Pedrocchi, considered one of the most historical and beautiful cafés in Europe. Viewers will also glimpse the impact made by the Church and its humanitarian programs in Padova in the 21st century. As the city's councilor for culture said, "I'm sure that what you [the Church of Scientology] do gives a soul and a magical aura to our city."

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

