ERM and Persefoni forge strategic alliance to help organizations meet their decarbonization goals

LONDON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ERM, the world's largest pure play sustainability consultancy, has announced a new partnership with Persefoni, a climate accounting solutions software company to help organizations accelerate their efforts to deliver on the Paris Agreement and navigate the transition to net zero.

ERM will provide decarbonization advisory and delivery services to complement Persefoni's Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) which helps enterprises and financial institutions collect, measure, report and manage their carbon emissions.

Persefoni's Software-as-a-Service platform provides users with a single source of carbon truth across their organization, enabling them to manage their carbon transactions and inventory with the rigor and transparency required to pursue their decarbonization goals and meet stakeholder and regulatory climate disclosure expectations.

ERM provides end-to-end services across the entire spectrum of an organization's decarbonization journey. This includes planning and target-setting, integrating decarbonization strategies into operations and value chains, and supporting clients with their reporting and disclosure.

Matt Klein, Global Corporate Sustainability & Climate Change Co-Head at ERM said: "We are seeing high levels of demand from organizations for carbon accounting solutions. They are seeking the insights that will enable them to accelerate their decarbonization journeys and meet an increasingly complex set of stakeholder and regulatory requirements.

"Persefoni has developed a platform that addresses these needs, and we look forward to working together to turn carbon consumption and emissions data into the action required to help organizations reduce their carbon footprint."

Kushal Mashru, Head of Strategic Partnerships at ERM said: "At ERM we are continuing to build our ecosystem of best-in-class partners to ensure we can expand our efforts to shape a sustainable future with the world's leading organizations.

"Persefoni has a recognised climate management and accounting technology offering, and we welcome this opportunity to strengthen our collaboration and scale our impact together."

"It's an honor to advance our partnership with a sustainability market leader like ERM," said Mike Wallace, Chief Decarbonization Officer at Persefoni. "As a partner at ERM before joining Persefoni, I know first-hand the attention to detail and excellence that goes into everything ERM does. Together, we will champion a comprehensive end-to-end solution that meets the market's needs today and tomorrow."

The new partnership builds on the ongoing collaboration between ERM and Persefoni, spanning joint client work and thought leadership. For example, in 2022 the two companies alongside Ceres unveiled the results of a survey exploring the costs and benefits of climate-related disclosure for companies and investors. The findings were used to inform responses to the US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) proposed Rules on Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors.

About ERM

ERM is the business of sustainability.

As the largest global pure play sustainability consultancy, ERM partners with the world's leading organizations, creating innovative solutions to sustainability challenges and unlocking commercial opportunities that meet the needs of today while preserving opportunities for future generations.

ERM's diverse team of 7,500+ world-class experts in over 170 offices across 39 countries supports clients across the breadth of their organizations to operationalize sustainability. Through ERM's deep technical expertise, clients are well-positioned to address their environmental, health, safety, risk, and social issues. ERM calls this capability its "boots to boardroom" approach - a comprehensive service model that allows ERM to develop strategic and technical solutions that advance objectives on the ground or at the executive level.

About Persefoni

Persefoni's Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) provides businesses, financial institutions, and governmental agencies the software fabric for managing their organization's climate-related data, disclosures, and performance with the same level of rigor and confidence as their financial reporting systems. The company's software enables users to simplify the calculation of their carbon footprint, identify decarbonization strategies and perform climate trajectory modeling aligned to temperature rise scenarios set forth by the Paris agreement, and benchmark their impact by region, sector, and/or peer groups.

